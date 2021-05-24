Almost 30 Iranian Kurds, Including Minors, Have Committed Suicide In Past 30 Days

By Iran News Wire

There have been at least 29 suicides in the past 30 days among Iranian Kurds in northwestern and western Iran.

According to the Statistics and Documentation Center of Hengaw Organization, the 29 Iranian Kurds consisted of 14 women and 15 men, including 4 minors. The reasons behind the suicides included poverty, unemployment, family related issues, and forced marriage. The suicides were carried out in the Persian month of Ordibehesht, from April 21 to May 21.

The Kurdish human rights group said the suicides were carried out in Ilam, Kermanshah and Kurdistan in western Iran, and in Western Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran.

According to the report, the suicides were carried out by hanging, swallowing (pesticide) pills, self-immolation, jumping into a river and using a gun.

Rise in suicides

There has been a severe rise in suicides in Iran in the past months. In April, the state-run Rokna reported a total of 84 people who committed suicide in Tehran alone from April 15 to 16.

In February, Dishmok District in southwestern city was dubbed “city of suicides and self-immolation” following reports of 60 suicide attempts in the past 4 years.

According to a report by social science researchers, from 2015 to 2019, Iran’s suicide rate has increased by 60% meaning.

The state-run Khabar Online website wrote, “suicide rates in Iran are increasing in an astonishing way.”

“From 2011 to 2015, suicide rates increased 66% amongst women and 71% amongst men”, Khabar online wrote.

“For years now, the media have not been given stats when it comes to suicide rates as relevant organizations refuse to publish them,” the website added.