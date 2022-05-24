Indra To Provide NATO’s Combined Air Operations Center In Germany With Communications Management System

By Eurasia Review

Indra, a leading global engineering technology company for the aerospace, defence and mobility industries, said Tuesday it will be equipping NATO’s Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) in Uedem, Germany, with a state-of-the-art voice communications system (VCS) that will strengthen the Alliance’s ability to coordinate air policing missions protecting our continent’s skies north of the Alps.

The company has signed a supply and support contract with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Supports (BAAINBw) for the Armed Forces, which is funded by the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP).

Indra’s technology, which will guarantee maximum resilience and availability and allows for the management of classified information, will enhance the capabilities of this top-level center, part of NATO’s air command structure and NATINAMDS (Integrated Air and Missile Defense System). Alliance air policing operations in central and northern Europe are directed from its facilities, including NATO’s Baltic Air Policing operations.

“We are proud to work with Germany, on behalf of the Atlantic Alliance, to use our technology to contribute to protecting and enhancing security on our continent. Indra’s systems, which always deliver when a critical mission such as this one has to be accomplished, meet the requirements of the most demanding customers,” said Indra’s Director of Aerospace Defence and Air Bases, Francisco Jiménez,

Indra’s voice communications systems (VCS) will facilitate the management and control of NATO’s air operations in Germany and will also allow for the coordination with other national air command and control centers in the countries of the Alliance. They are equipped with extremely robust architecture that guarantees the highest level of reliability, maintainability, and availability in their ongoing operations.

Based on Voice over IP (VoIP), Indra’s system is designed to recover from any failure or attack occurring in any of its nodes, which means the command center continues to provide service at all times. It also complies with EUROCAE standards, and all NATO security requirements for managing classified and unclassified information (Red/Black separation), making it state-of-the-art technology.

The new digital communications system represents the latest generation of Indra’s systems, currently operating in air command and control centers in various countries, including the Spanish Air Force’s combat air command. The fact that it has been chosen to be deployed at the NATO command center is a testament to its capacity to manage air operations of the highest complexity involving units from multiple countries, potentially in different domains. This center also coordinates major air training exercises in central and northern Europe.

