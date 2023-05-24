Iran Hosts Asian Clearing Union Summit – OpEd

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

The 51st Asian Clearing Union (ACU) summit, mainly focusing on de-dollarization, kicked off on Tuesday at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

On the first day of the two-day event, expert committees from the delegations attending the summit held meetings to discuss preliminary issues.

The summit is attended by the governors of the central banks of the ACU member countries in addition to Russia.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina arrived in Tehran on Monday to attend the event.

In the 51st ACU summit, the members are set to discuss various issues including the amendment of the Union’s statutes in order to facilitate the acceptance of new members, and determining the new currency basket of the member countries in order to settle exchanges without the need for euro or the dollar.

Exploring the feasibility of using digital currencies of central banks for cross-border payments and the unveiling of the interbank messaging network of the member states of the Union are also among the major topics on the summit’s agendas.

Asian Clearing Union is a payment arrangement whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions among the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.

The main objectives of the clearing union are to facilitate payments among member countries for eligible transactions, thereby economizing on the use of foreign exchange reserves and transfer costs, as well as promoting trade and banking relations among the participating countries.

Currently, the members of ACU are the central banks of Iran, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

The central banking authorities of member countries have issued detailed instructions and modalities for channeling monetary transactions through the ACU. Membership in the ACU is open to central banks located in the geographical area of ESCAP and non-ESCAP.