By Saima Afzal

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan by area but has a small population. The region is blessed with an abundance of natural resources including natural gas, coal, and minerals like copper and gold. Despite its resources and wealth, the province faces significant economic challenges and lacking in infrastructure development.

The Pakistan administration has taken various steps to uplift the living standard of Baluchistan people including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the flagship project of China’s BRI initiative. It was announced in 2013 and aims to enhance bilateral economic cooperation by developing infrastructure, energy projects, and industrial zones. The corridor is intended to connect Gwadar Port in Pakistan to China’s Xinjiang region, facilitating trade and economic integration. The corridor will not only enhance the connectivity between China, Pakistan, and other regions but also serve as a gateway for trade with South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

CPEC’s remarkable effect in Balochistan can be seen through the extensive investment in infrastructure. The development of Gwadar Port is a cornerstone of CPEC, transforming this once-sleepy fishing town into a bustling hub of economic activity. The port is proposed to be a main deep-sea port that serves as a crucial node in international trade routes. This development along with the construction of highways like the Makran Coastal Highway and the Gwadar-Quetta Highway will increase connectivity not only within the province but also with the rest of Pakistan.

Gwadar will emerge as an international city which will facilitate multiple communities. Moreover, the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan is expected to attract both local and foreign investment. These SEZs aim to create industrial clusters that will generate employment opportunities and spur economic growth. The development of the manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors will diversify Baluchistan’s economic base which mostly relies on agriculture and natural resource extraction.

Therefore, the economic improvement from CPEC is expected to have everlasting effects on social development in Balochistan. Infrastructure and improved economic activities can lead to better healthcare, education, and overall quality of life for the local population. The influx of investment in various sectors is likely to create numerous job opportunities, reducing unemployment and alleviating poverty. Education and vocational training initiatives are major components of CPEC-related projects. These initiatives aim to equip the youth with the necessary skills to participate in and benefit from the new economic landscape.

Furthermore, Gwadar Port is a naturally made port, surrounded by mountains and located in deep sea waters. Its potential can be fully realized due to its strategic position. Under CPEC, significant progress has been made in Gwadar, with the establishment of numerous institutions dedicated to its development. This port is an important transportation hub that links Asia with the rest of the world. The growth of ancillary infrastructure like customs warehouses and logistics providers has significantly improved trade operations. Gwadar Port, as a transshipment center, opens new trade channels and boosts economic activity, positioning Balochistan as a key player in regional trade dynamics. Despite these advancements, there are deliberate efforts to undermine the friendly relations between China and Pakistan.

The BLA/BLF are perpetrating terrorist attacks against local individuals engaged in the development projects of CPEC and Gwadar Port, driven by their agenda. Despite these challenges, projects initiated under CPEC, including resource exploration endeavors, hold the potential to significantly uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people in Balochistan. CPEC has shown remarkable progress through the establishment of various institutions aimed at bolstering infrastructure and services. One notable project underway is the construction of the 300MW Coal-Fired Power Project in Gwadar. This initiative not only addresses the province’s energy crisis but also serves as a sustainable source of electricity for the port city, which plays a pivotal role in the broader framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Besides this, several CPEC projects have been completed in Gwadar, each contributing to the area’s development. The Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan aims to create an inclusive and sustainable strategic development blueprint, fostering socio-economic progress along the Makran coast and specifically within the Gwadar Region. The Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar, inaugurated on 30th September 2021, provides vocational training essential for urbanization, industrial and commercial growth, and the efficient management of Gwadar Port. The Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, comprising 19km (14.5km offshore and 4.5km onshore sections), was completed and inaugurated on 3rd June 2022, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

Moreover, Zong 4G, the Chinese telecommunications company, has embarked on a mission to introduce digitization to Balochistan, starting with school education. Through Zong’s Digital Lab initiative, the Pak-China School (Faqeer Middle School) has transformed into Gwadar’s sole non-profit digital institution, empowering young girls with digital technology education. Likewise, in a bid to alleviate the energy poverty in Gwadar, Chinese authorities have generously provided 3,000 solar panels to the most economically disadvantaged residents, ensuring access to electricity for those in need.

Significant progress has been also made in improving water infrastructure in Gwadar, with the establishment of facilities for freshwater treatment, supply, and distribution, reaching completion at 70 percent. Additionally, a 1.2 million gallons per day desalination plant has been set up to address the persistent scarcity of potable water in the region. To further address the water shortage issue, a 5 million gallons per day Water Desalination Plant has been constructed in Gwadar, aiming to provide clean drinking water to the local populace. Presently, there are four projects open for private investment and joint ventures in Gwadar. These initiatives include the development of the “GDA Gwadar Club,” the establishment of a “Food Street on West Bay Gwadar,” the introduction of “Water Sports Facilities at GDA Model Beach Park,” and the creation of a “Funland Park at GDA Central Park.”

In a remarkable feat, 18 major development projects have been completed in Gwadar within a record timeframe of three months. These projects encompass a diverse range of sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education, aimed at fostering the socio-economic upliftment of the region. Among the notable accomplishments are the establishment of the Gwadar Power Plant, the distribution of 2000 boat engines to fishermen, the construction of the Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line connecting Makran with the National Grid, the inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport, and the completion of the China-Pak Friendship Hospital. Additionally, eight projects dedicated to enhancing education, healthcare, and social welfare services for the people of Balochistan have also been successfully executed, marking a significant step forward in the development of the region.

In conclusion, CPEC has the potential to be a game-changer not only for Baluchistan but also for the region. However, keeping in view this potential need a balanced approach that addresses security concerns, ensures environmental sustainability, and promotes inclusive growth in the short and long term. With cautious strategy and execution, Balochistan can evolve into a vibrant and economically prosperous region, fulfilling its promise as a key player in Pakistan’s development trajectory.