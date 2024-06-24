Humans Fiddle As Humanity Burns: Will It Be Near-Term Death Or Transhuman Slavery? – OpEd

By Robert J. Burrowes

Confronted by a multidimensional, highly coordinated attack on our humanity – our identity as Homo Sapiens, our freedom and even our existence – most humans retreat in fear. And, in this state, people are incapable of resisting.

Despite the rapidly advancing technocracy that is systematically depopulating humanity and taking control of those left alive, the threat of nuclear war between NATO and Russia as NATO insanely responds to the impending Russian win over Ukraine, the ongoing destruction of the world economy and the threat of wider war barely concealed by the televised genocide being conducted by Israel against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, which the official international community is utterly powerless to halt, most people remain unaware of the severity of these threats and the overall predicament in which humanity finds itself, and retreat behind the chatter and babble of everyday life, comforted by what is familiar.

Unfortunately, too, most serious commentators observing or even analyzing one or more of these rapidly advancing threats offer no message of resistance or, at best, encouragement to use Elite channels. Devoid of the knowledge to resist effectively, any ‘resistance’ that is conducted almost invariably conforms to Elite-approved methods ensuring that it is absorbed and dissipated. See ‘The Elite Coup to Kill or Enslave Us: Why Can’t Governments, Legal Actions and Protests Stop Them?’

So, after observing virtually all humans fail to respond even remotely adequately to the predominant threats of any given period for more than 50 years, despite my own efforts to mobilize a strategic response on many occasions, the fearful powerlessness of most humans in the current context is not surprising. See, for example, ‘Rage Against the War Machine: What Rage? “When will they ever learn?”’

And so, each of us stands at the brink of either no future or a future not worth living with the rare howls of warning barely escaping the narrow confines of those occasional, aware progressive media outlets before being overwhelmed by the insane chatter of ill-informed and irrelevant commentary.

Sadly, it cannot be any other way.

Just like the typical child who is endlessly subjected to ‘visible’, ‘invisible’ and ‘utterly invisible’ violence – see ‘Why Violence?’ and ‘Fearless Psychology and Fearful Psychology: Principles and Practice’ – eventually learns that resistance only incurs further violence, virtually all human adults have learned to submit to the violence – direct, structural and cultural: see ‘A Structural Theory of Imperialism’ and ‘Cultural Violence’ – that is inflicted on them by Elite agents.

Beyond the childhood experience of near-endless ‘terrorization’ (what humans like to label ‘socialization’), the Elite also deploys a vast array of tools to ensure submission. See ‘The Elite’s 5,000-Year War on Your Mind is Climaxing. Can We Defeat it?’

And among those few who do not just quietly submit, like children, most will complain powerlessly to their perpetrator although the ‘complaint’ might take one or more of various forms – a petition to a higher authority (employer, government, international agency), a demonstration, a legal challenge – and some will resort to trivial acts of sabotage. Unfortunately, most people simplistically perceive this type of activity as equivalent to strategically effective action. See ‘The Elite Coup to Kill or Enslave Us: Why Can’t Governments, Legal Actions and Protests Stop Them?’

Few are capable of analyzing, thoughtfully, what makes the violence possible and how it might be effectively countered by a strategy to undermine its foundations using nonviolent action. And then few people will have the capacity to perceive this potential and participate in this strategy, given it requires considerable thought, self-discipline, changes in personal behaviour and, sometimes, courage.

Solving Conflicts Using Nonviolent Strategy

Any thoughtful consideration of the threats to a meaningful and sustainable human future reveals an incredibly complex configuration of conflicts, with some of the keys ones – the risk of nuclear war, destruction of the global economy, the genocide in Palestine, the advancing technocracy – briefly touched on above.

And each of these, not just those mentioned above, must be tackled.

So here are my own thoughts on achieving resolution in many areas, starting with the foundation of them all.

If we want powerful human individuals who are capable of responding strategically and nonviolently to conflicts in their life, we must stop terrorizing them into obedience during childhood in the belief we are simply ‘socializing’ them. How? See ‘My Promise to Children’.

If this promise seems beyond you, check out the value to yourself of ‘Putting Feelings First’.

If you read some of the links to key referenced articles above, you will know that my analysis has led me to ascribe responsibility for the advancing technocracy, economic destruction, wars, the genocide in Palestine (among other crises) to the Global Elite. And this Elite is insane. See ‘The Global Elite is Insane Revisited’.

So, dealing with major global conflicts requires strategies that take this fact into account and do not simply assume that a conflict can be dealt with by ignoring this fact or by using Elite-controlled channels such as governments, international organizations and legal systems. Nor can they be addressed by simply attending a demonstration, popular though these have always been.

Power in our world is a ‘stacked deck’. We cannot win if we play by Elite rules.

So, we must mobilize ‘ordinary’ people to act strategically outside the rules of the Elite ‘game’.

To halt the genocide in Palestine, see ‘Nonviolent Strategy to Halt the Genocide in Gaza, Liberate Palestine and Defeat the Global Technocracy’.

For insight into the war in Ukraine and how to end it, see ‘The War in Ukraine: Understanding and Resisting the Global Elite’s Deeper Agenda’ and ‘The War to End War 100 Years On: An Evaluation and Reorientation of our Resistance to War’.

To stop the advancing technocracy and defend yourself against the ongoing destruction of the global economy, see the 30 strategic goals on ‘We Are Human We Are Free’ with one-page flyers available in 23 languages.

And to read nonviolent strategies to halt a range of other threats, including those posed by 5G – see ‘Deadly Rainbow: Will 5G Precipitate the Extinction of All Life on Earth?’ – see Nonviolent Campaign Strategy.

With generalized strategies (easily refined to a particular context) to end a variety of international threats such as coups, genocides, invasions and foreign occupations, explained here: Nonviolent Defense/Liberation Strategy.

Conclusion

Time has virtually run out. Arguably, we are already too late to act, effectively, to halt the worst of what is happening, whether in the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia or in relation to the technocracy. And, to reiterate, this is not to exclude myriad other conflicts, environmental and otherwise, that could easily attract our committed attention.

It is certainly the case that it would have been much better had we acted sooner.

Still, because I never quit, I hope that others, for whatever reasons of their own, won’t either.

But only strategic action, whatever the context, is worth your time.