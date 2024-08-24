Alliance Relations Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan: A New Stage Of Cooperation – OpEd

By Ayshan Aslan-Mammadli

The recent visit of Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan in August 2024 marks the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations. During this visit, the signing of the “Treaty on Allied Relations Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan” reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening multifaceted and long-term cooperation. This treaty outlines plans for expanding partnerships in several key areas, ensuring the further deepening of political, economic, energy, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

1. Deepening Political Relations

The Treaty on Allied Relations will enhance the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. It includes mutual support in international organizations, as well as closer cooperation on regional and global issues. Particularly, the two nations are expected to strengthen their cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, promoting mechanisms of unity and mutual support within the Turkic world.

2. Expanding Economic Cooperation

The treaty outlines significant steps toward expanding economic ties. Specifically, it focuses on increasing trade turnover, implementing joint industrial and agricultural projects, and deepening cooperation in the fields of transportation and logistics. Collaborative efforts on regional transportation projects, such as the Zangezur Corridor, are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting trade between the two countries.

3. Cooperation in the Energy Sector

Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, particularly in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, will be strengthened under the treaty. The document includes plans for the joint exploitation and export of energy resources, as well as the integration of energy infrastructures. This partnership will enhance the energy security of both countries and solidify their positions in the regional energy market.

4. Strengthening Cultural and Educational Ties

The treaty also envisions the expansion of cultural and educational cooperation. This includes student exchanges, joint scientific research, and cultural programs between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, fostering closer ties between the peoples of both nations. Such cooperation is expected to deepen relations in the cultural and educational spheres.

Expected Outcomes

Growth in Bilateral Trade: Following the signing of the treaty, trade relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are expected to expand. Both sides will focus more on joint projects and investment opportunities, further strengthening their economic ties.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation: Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will intensify their collaboration at both regional and global levels. Joint activities on economic and transport projects, particularly in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, will increase.

Active Role in the Organization of Turkic States: The treaty will enable Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to play a more active role within the Organization of Turkic States. This cooperation will support the strengthening of economic and political integration among the Turkic nations.

Azerbaijan’s Strategic Relations with Central Asian Countries

In a broader context, Azerbaijan’s relations with the Central Asian countries reflect a consistent effort to elevate ties to the level of strategic partnerships and alliances. The legal foundation of these relationships is based on the following key agreements:

1. Treaty on Allied Relations Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan – August 23, 2024

2. Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Deepening Allied Cooperation Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan – August 24, 2022

3. Declaration on Strategic Partnership Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan – August 8, 2017

4. Declaration on Strategic Partnership Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic – April 20, 2022

5. Declaration on Strategic Partnership Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan – May 23, 2024

Conclusion

The Treaty on Allied Relations signifies a new phase of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and will contribute to strengthening both countries’ positions on the regional and international stages. Through partnerships in political, economic, energy, and cultural spheres, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are set to play more active roles in ensuring stability and development in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, while fostering stronger cooperation within the Turkic world.