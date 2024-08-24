CPEC 2 And Balochistan – OpEd

By Naseeb Ullah Achakzai

The incumbent federal minister for planning Mr. Ehsan Iqbal a couple of months ago announced that 5 more corridors — corridor of growth, corridor of job creation and livelihood, corridor of innovation, corridor of green energy, and corridor of inclusive regional development — will be initiated through the CPEC 2.0. For this Pakistan and China have established a working group for intensifying the phase.

Pakistan Institute of development economics (PIDE) reports that the CPEC 2 has 27 projects. Although data is not available about all projects but three projects have been mentioned in media which include realignment of Karakuram Highway, ML-1 Railway project and Karachi circular Railway. While, operatoonalization of the CPEC will be part of the CPEC 2. Whereas, focused on industrial development, agricultural growth, expansion of tourism, and promotion of trade.

As far as Balochistan, its share and potential is concerned the situation is gloomy with respect to its share in the first phase of the CPEC. Despite its huge potential and being the Jewel of the CPEC, Balochistan has been ignored. Neither its potential is being harvested nor it has been provided its due share in the first phase. It is hardly difficult to digest that in the first phase of the CPEC the share of Balochistan revolves around 5 percent. For details of the share and projects of Balochistan the writer,s research article which was published in the HEC recognized journal of Y category titling the CPEC and Balochistan:share, potential, and reservations can be approached.

Recently, in May 2024 Balochistan assembly passed a resolution to form a committee of the house to look into the issues related to the CPEC and its effects on Balochistan. As the reservations of the people of Balochistan are still on the peak.

The second phase of the CPEC that aims to create 5 more corridors of growth, job creation and livelihood, innovation, green energy, and corridor of inclusive regional development. It also focuses on industrial development, agricultural growth, expansion of tourism, and promotion of trade. Balochistan has the potential to fulfill the demands which are needed for these corridors. While, at the same time, it is legging behind in many spheres and being the linchpin of the CPEC, it deserves to have ample share in the phase two.

Balochistan has huge land suitable for agriculture development, industrialization, tourism, and green energy. While, at the same time, it is an important trade route which connects South and East Asia. In this regard Balochistan could be a game changer for the success of the CPEC phase two. Hence, there is a dire need of taking advantage from Balochistan,s trade route in the second phase of the CPEC.

Balochistan is home to huge deposits of natural resources. Former Director General geological survey of Pakistan Dr. Imran estimates the natural resources in Balochistan are around 50 trillion USD. This can be harvested through the CPEC 2 which will be a win-win situation for both countries as well as Balochistan.

Apart from natural resources Balochistan is home to huge Blue economy which has 772 killo meter square of coastline- has 60 types of Fish species and 10 kinds of shripms. While, the province has enormous potential and spots of marine tourism. Investing in blue economy of Pakistan can enhance trade between both countries which is the integral part of the second phase of the CPEC.

In addition, the province has the potential to produce Solar, tidal, and wind energy.

In some places of the province the insulation is 19 to 20 million jouls/m2 per day. While its 6 corridors has the radiation of 5.79 kwh/m². What is needed is that investing in these sectors will not only fulfill the demands of the country but at the same time, Pakistan will be in a position to have surplus power. This can be possible provided that these are harvested through the CPEC 2.

Balochistan matters. It deserves reasonable share in the upcoming projects of the second phase of the CPEC. Being the most neglected, deprived, poor, and the lifeline of the CPEC- Balochistan,s potentiol in the five new corridors of the second phase of the CPEC must be realized and harvested. Once materialized, it would be a win-win situation for Pakistan, China, and Balochistan.