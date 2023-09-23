Jubilee Campaign Condemns Inhuman Repatriation On Save North Korean Refugees Day – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

Jubilee Campaign, a prominent human rights advocacy organization, urgently calls for an immediate end to the cruel and illegal repatriation of North Korean refugees to North Korea, where they endure severe torture, imprisonment, and the looming threat of execution. These refugees, often seeking reunification with their families already settled in South Korea, deserve safety and protection from such inhumane treatment. Jubilee Campaign vehemently condemns China’s support of the oppressive Kim Jong Un dictatorship, notorious for crimes against humanity and egregious human rights violations.

On the occasion of Save North Korean Refugees Day, observed on September 22nd, Joseph Jansen, an advocacy officer at Jubilee Campaign Nederlands, passionately highlighted China’s forceful repatriation of thousands of refugees to North Korea annually. These individuals are subjected to a life of imprisonment, torture, and even execution. He fervently calls upon the global community to unite and raise their collective voices on this day of action to shine a light on the dire plight of North Korean refugees.

On the same day, representatives of Jubilee Campaign visited the Chinese embassy and the Chinese Mission to the European Union, both located in Brussels. They delivered letters containing urgent appeals regarding the repatriation of North Korean refugees, stressing the critical need for immediate action.

Jubilee Campaign directly appeals to China’s leadership, urging them to facilitate safe passage for North Korean refugees and cease the harmful practice of repatriating them to North Korea. The international community is deeply concerned that these repatriations may already be taking place, exposing these individuals to horrific abuse and potential execution under the current policies.

While acknowledging China’s concerns about refugees crossing its borders, Jubilee Campaign implores the Chinese government to address this refugee crisis in alignment with the goals of international agreements, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Immediate options for resettlement, including South Korea, are available to North Korean refugees under Articles 2 and 3 of the Republic of Korea Constitution. Moreover, several nations, including South Korea, have shown willingness to accept and resettle these refugees.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the DPRK has expressed grave concerns about the Kim regime’s actions, emphasizing the gravity, scale, and nature of these violations, characterizing North Korea as a State without parallel in the contemporary world.

Jubilee Campaign invites everyone to join in advocacy efforts. Demands to impose sanctions against Chinese officials involved in these deplorable acts are gaining momentum, and an increasing number of voices are calling for global boycotts against China to underscore the gravity of the situation.

Jubilee Campaign earnestly prays for the Chinese government to recognize North Korean refugees as protected by the UN Refugee Convention and to refrain from forced repatriation, ensuring the safety and protection of thousands of refugees, including Christians seeking a life free from persecution.

We encourage organizations and individuals to participate in this worldwide campaign on North Korean Refugee Day. Jubilee Campaign remains committed to this cause, tirelessly working to protect the vulnerable and uphold their basic human rights and safety.