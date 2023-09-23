The Dietary Impact Of Soups – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In the early 2000s, my friends and I, living in Istanbul, had a weekly tradition of gathering together to enjoy lunch at a quality local eatery or a decent restaurant. Among us, a friend who was a finance expert had recently noticed some extra pounds and caught our attention with his habit of ordering a second bowl of soup before every meal. However, it wasn’t just his choice of soup that intrigued us; it was also his decision to skip bread. We couldn’t help but ask, “Why a second bowl of soup, and why soup without bread?” The answer we received was quite fascinating.

Our friend explained that he was trying to shed those extra kilos, and that’s why he preferred soups. A second bowl of soup helped curb his appetite and enabled him to eat his main course in a more controlled manner. Additionally, avoiding bread reduced his carbohydrate intake, contributing to his weight control efforts. He assured us that this approach was effective in managing his weight.

This approach eventually became a practice for me as well during the “Carpe Diem” monthly luncheons organized by the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) Mechanical Engineering Class of 1970, held every first Thursday of the month at the Vişnelik ODTÜ Alumni Association. I, too, adopted this habit and started ordering a second portion of soup. Indeed, this method proved to be effective in curbing my appetite and encouraging me to savor my meals more slowly.

In conclusion, we witnessed the role of soups in appetite control. This simple method can be helpful for those aiming to shed extra pounds or maintain weight control. A second bowl of soup can contribute to consuming main courses in a more conscious and deliberate manner. Therefore, I recommend this method to anyone looking to create a dietary regimen focused on appetite control and healthy eating.