In Prince Islands, Political Parties Have Started Publishing Lists In Social Media – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In the Prince Islands, political parties have started publishing lists in social media disclosing the occupations and education levels of their municipal council member candidates for the upcoming local elections. This is a step towards increasing transparency and participation by providing voters with more information about the candidates.

It is important for political parties to disclose their candidate lists in this manner to the public. The potential voting power of candidate members and the voter groups they belong to should also be taken into consideration. This information can assist voters in evaluating which candidates will best represent their interests. In this way, the election process can proceed in a more transparent and democratic manner.

The disclosure of municipal council member lists filled with well-educated, knowledgeable, and experienced citizens by political parties is a significant step. This step plays an important role in ensuring that local governments operate more effectively and efficiently.

However, this situation also sheds light on the internal struggles and shortcomings of other political parties that do not have candidates with these qualifications. Political parties without well-educated and knowledgeable members may face a more challenging process in governance.

The absence of qualified and experienced individuals can negatively affect the effectiveness and quality of services provided by local governments. Therefore, it is important for political parties to prioritize qualified candidates and be meticulous in this regard when forming their municipal council member lists.

It is also important for well-educated and knowledgeable citizens to increase their political participation and actively engage in local government processes. This can contribute to strengthening local democracy and better meeting the needs of various segments of society.