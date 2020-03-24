ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Disinfecting to prevent coronavirus in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

IRGC To Stage Biodefense War Game, Massive Cleaning Operations

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force will launch a biological defense exercise and countrywide disinfection operations on Wednesday to help contain the coronavirus epidemic, a top commander said.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour announced at a press conference on Tuesday that his forces will start the biological defense drill tomorrow.

All medical centers of the IRGC Ground Force, including field hospitals, will be used at full capacity during the exercise, he noted.

The commander also said cleaning operations will kick off in 3,000 locations across the country, including 100 spots in Tehran. 

A total of 100 units of the IRGC Ground Force, under command of 10 bases, will be carrying out the disinfection operations, he added.

Highlighting the IRGC’s close cooperation with the Health Ministry in the treatment of the coronavirus patients, the general said the IRGC Ground Force has provided the health society with stationery and fixed hospitals and convalescent homes.

The IRGC has formed the Coronavirus Fight Base to coordinate efforts in the battle with COVID-19 and arrange cooperation with the Health Ministry.

The IRGC and Basij have also supplied the necessary medical equipment in the efforts to contain the virus.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei cited clues to a possible “biological attack” on Iran in the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, ordering the Armed Forces to set up a “health and medical base” to organize the efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Leader assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.



