Eni Inaugurates Congo LNG Project On Republic Of The Congo

The President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and the Chief Executive Officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Congo LNG, the country’s first natural gas liquefaction project and one of Eni’s core supply diversification initiatives. The project is expected to reach an overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity of 3 million tons per year (approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters/year) from 2025.

Congo LNG will exploit the huge gas resources of Marine XII, fulfilling the country’s power generation needs while also fuelling LNG exports, supplying new volumes of gas to international markets focusing on Europe.

The project, made though an accelerated development schedule and a zero-flaring approach, will see the installation of two floating natural gas liquefaction plants (FLNG) at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields – already in production – and at the fields yet to be developed. The first FLNG plant, currently under conversion and with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per year (MTPA), will begin production in 2023. The second FLNG plant – already under construction – will become operative in 2025 with a capacity of 2.4 MTPA.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Today we celebrate the launch of one of Eni’s main projects, made possible by the collaboration with the Republic of the Congo and destined to significantly contribute to both Italy and Europe’s energy security and industrial competitiveness. This outcome speaks to the importance of long-term collaboration with our African partners at a time when important strategic choices need to be made in regards to future diversification of supply routes and European energy mixes, in the direction of energy accessibility and availability and progressive decarbonisation.”

Eni has been operating in Congo for over 50 years and – to date – is the only company active in the development of its gas resources, guaranteeing 70% of national electricity production through the Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC).

Eni said it is strongly committed to promoting energy transition in the country. Recently, the Oyo Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency was handed over to the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation of the Republic of the Congo, which will manage it together with UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization). Furthermore, the company is developing agri-feedstock production initiatives destined for biorefining and not in competition with the food supply chain.