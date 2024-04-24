Delving Deep Into The Abyss Of ‘Sankalp Patra-2024’ – Analysis

By Debashis Chakrabarti

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the 2024 general election, adorned with the familiar chant of “Modi Ki Guarantee,” marks a pivotal juncture in India’s political saga. Yet, behind the veil of promises lies a troubling narrative of hollow assurances and shaky foundations.

In a political landscape fraught with uncertainty, the BJP’s manifesto, “Modi ki Guarantee 2024”, emerges as a beacon of hope. However, beneath its veneer of optimism lies a narrative riddled with challenges and contradictions. At its core, the document embodies a troubling trend of personality-centric politics, epitomized by the overarching presence of Narendra Modi. The implication that all will be well solely because of Modi raises fundamental questions about the party’s collective vision and democratic ethos.

Questionable Past Performance: Manipulated Data and Inflated Claims

Assessing the BJP’s track record over the past decade unveils a series of policy failures and selective memory. From the debacle of demonetization to the mishandling of GST implementation and COVID mismanagement, the party’s governance has been marred by missteps that erode public trust. The BJP’s reliance on manipulated data and inflated claims further tarnishes the credibility of its manifesto. Controversies surrounding GDP figures and employment data raise serious doubts about the feasibility of Modi’s grand guarantees, casting a shadow of doubt over the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the BJP’s governance model, characterized by personalized decision-making, threatens to deepen societal divisions and undermine inclusivity. Initiatives such as “one nation, one election” and a “uniform civil code” ignore India’s rich diversity, risking further polarization and instability.

A Dissection of Broken Promises and Forgotten Slogans

The resounding silence enveloping the fate of Prime Minister Modi’s promises from 2014 and 2019 lays bare a stark disjuncture between rhetoric and reality. The lofty assurances of generating 2-crore jobs annually, repatriating black money, and endowing Rs. 15 lakhs to every Indian have faded into oblivion, emblematic of the disillusionment permeating society. The BJP’s “Sankalp Patra-2024” conveniently skirts critical issues such as rampant unemployment, spiralling prices of essential commodities, faltering education, and healthcare services, escalating farmer suicides, and mounting social insecurities afflicting women and children nationwide. The glaring absence of accountability for past unfulfilled promises underscores the cynical exploitation of populist rhetoric to ascend to power on the shaky foundation of false assurances.

Unemployment: A Stark Indictment of Governance

The BJP’s failure to address the rampant unemployment crisis plaguing the nation stands as a stark indictment of its governance. Despite lofty promises of job creation, millions of young Indians continue to languish without employment opportunities. The unemployment rate, hovering at 8% in February 2024, reflects a grim reality of economic disarray and dashed hopes. The BJP’s inability to deliver on its commitment of creating 2 crore jobs annually exposes the hollowness of its rhetoric.

Decoding India’s Economic Realities

India’s economic indicators paint a sobering picture of BJP’s stewardship. With GDP growth rates plummeting and the hunger index ranking the nation poorly in global standings, the BJP’s claims of ushering in prosperity ring hollow. The GDP growth rate dipping to 4.8% in the third quarter of FY 2023-24 marks a significant decline, signalling economic distress and stagnation. Similarly, India’s poor performance in the Global Hunger Index underscores the widespread food insecurity and malnutrition gripping the nation, a far cry from the BJP’s rosy promises.

The interim Budget of the Modi Government signals significant cutbacks in public expenditures, slashing effective capital expenditure by ₹1 lakh crore and reducing welfare and subsidy allocations. Despite a nominal GDP growth of 9%, down from the previous year’s 10.5%, the government faces challenges with a slowdown in economic activity. Real GDP growth stands at 7.3%, above last year’s 7.2%, while the IMF questions the accuracy of official growth estimates, recommending statistical upgrades. The fiscal situation is complicated by rising debt liabilities, marking a formal withdrawal of post-pandemic stimulus in the interim Budget.

Moreover, the BJP’s economic policies disproportionately benefiting the wealthy ruling elites and capitalists at the expense of the marginalized masses exacerbate existing disparities. Despite lofty GDP growth targets, the stark reality of extreme poverty and wealth inequality persists, with a minuscule fraction of the population hoarding the lion’s share of the nation’s wealth. The reduction in corporate tax rates and the staggering write-offs by Indian banks underscore a regime skewed in favor of corporate interests over the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Agrarian Distress: A Cry from India’s Heartland

The agrarian crisis, intensified by the BJP’s controversial farm laws, continues to ravage rural communities, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Farmer suicides, a tragic consequence of mounting debt burdens and agrarian distress, persist unchecked. The BJP’s failure to confront the underlying causes of farmer suicides and offer substantive support to rural livelihoods underscores its callous disregard for the plight of farmers. The agrarian distress serves as a poignant testament to the BJP’s neglect of rural India.

According to the recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, there have been over 100,000 suicides in the farming sector during the Narendra Modi years (2014-2022), averaging nearly 30 suicides per day over nine years. This grim statistic paints a harrowing picture of rural distress.

The Hollow Core of Welfare Promises

While the BJP’s manifesto ostensibly pledges to tackle a myriad of socio-economic challenges, including healthcare, education, and agriculture, its efficacy remains dubious in the face of entrenched inequities and systemic failures. Promises of quality healthcare for the middle-class ring hollow amidst the stark realities of a healthcare system grappling with endemic diseases and inadequate infrastructure. Similarly, initiatives aimed at achieving agricultural self-sufficiency falter in the face of farmer distress, exacerbated by policy missteps and neglect of rural livelihoods.

The state of healthcare and education under BJP governance paints a bleak picture of neglect and mismanagement. Public health infrastructure remains woefully inadequate, leaving millions vulnerable to the ravages of disease and illness. Similarly, the education sector grapples with systemic deficiencies, with reports of dilapidated schools, teacher shortages, and dwindling educational standards. The BJP’s promise of “Quality Health Care for the Middle Class” remains a distant dream in light of these stark realities.

Social Insecurities

The BJP’s manifesto conspicuously overlooks the mounting social insecurities facing women and children nationwide. From escalating cases of violence against women to inadequate social safety nets, marginalized communities continue to bear the brunt of BJP’s neglect. The absence of concrete measures to address these pressing issues underscores the party’s failure to prioritize the well-being of its citizens.

As India stands at a crossroads, grappling with multifaceted challenges, it is imperative that political rhetoric translates into tangible action. The BJP must move beyond empty promises and address the root causes of agrarian distress, healthcare deficiencies, and social insecurities plaguing the nation. Only through genuine commitment and proactive measures can India’s heartland find solace and prosperity once more.

Crime Against Women: A Grim Reality in India

India finds itself at a disheartening 140th position among 156 countries in the Gender Development Index (GDI), which assesses gender disparities in crucial facets of human development: health, education, and economic empowerment. With a GDI of 0.849, significantly lower than the global average of 0.958, India grapples with deep-rooted gender inequalities. The alarming surge in crimes against women further exacerbates this plight, placing India among the nations with the highest rates of violence against women globally. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2021 witnessed a staggering 4,05,861 reported cases of crimes against women in India, including 32,033 instances of rape. This marked a distressing increase of 26.35% over six years, from 338,954 cases in 2016.

The recent protest by women wrestlers, traditionally not aligned with opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sheds light on the gravity of the situation. Their outcry against alleged sexual harassment by a powerful BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has thrust the BJP into the spotlight. Despite their vocal demonstration at Jantar Mantar, accompanied by a glaring lack of action against Singh, the Supreme Court’s intervention became necessary for the Delhi police to acknowledge the matter. Singh remains at large, and the elections for a new Wrestling Federation of India management linger unresolved.

As India navigates its complex socio-political landscape, confronting the scourge of crimes against women demands urgent and concerted action. Beyond rhetoric and empty promises, tangible steps towards gender equality and women’s safety are imperative to realise the vision of a more equitable and just society.

The Illusion of Progress: Deconstructing “Viksit Bharat 2047”

At the heart of the BJP’s manifesto lies the ambitious vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, encapsulated in the “Viksit Bharat 2047” initiative. However, this vision appears more as an elusive mirage than a tangible reality, particularly in light of the glaring absence of accountability for unfulfilled promises from past electoral cycles. The BJP conveniently skirts its failures in realizing pivotal commitments made in 2014 and 2019, such as job creation, inflation control, and doubling farmers’ incomes. The disillusionment among the populace is palpable, evidenced by the fading resonance of the once-prominent slogan of “Acche din.”

Fanning the Flames of Communal Divide: The BJP’s Strategic Game

Central to the BJP’s electoral strategy is the propagation of divisive narratives and religious Hindu nationalism, epitomized by pledges to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While ostensibly aimed at fostering national unity, these policies serve to stoke communal tensions and marginalize minority communities. Furthermore, the instrumentalization of religious symbols, exemplified by the proposed celebration of Ramayana Utsav, underscores the BJP’s cynical exploitation of religious sentiment for political gain.

While the BJP’s manifesto boasts an extensive array of promises across various sectors, closer scrutiny reveals glaring inconsistencies and a lack of coherence. Mere enumeration of goals without adequate funding, prioritization, and consistency undermines the credibility of the party’s vision for India’s future. The BJP’s governance model, characterized by personalized decision-making, threatens to deepen societal divisions and undermine inclusivity. Initiatives such as “one nation, one election” and a “uniform civil code” ignore India’s rich diversity, risking further polarization and instability.

Unveiling the Hypocrisy of Anti-Corruption Crusades

Prime Minister Modi’s fervent proclamations of the BJP’s righteous battle against corruption over the past decade crumble under scrutiny, exposing a jarring dissonance between rhetoric and reality. Despite boasts of dismantling corruption networks and incarcerating wrongdoers, the infiltration of allegedly corrupt opposition figures into the BJP’s fold raises grave doubts about the veracity of such claims. The revelation surrounding election bonds lays bare a convoluted web of corporate influence peddling and reciprocal arrangements, implicating the BJP as a breeding ground for corruption.

PM Modi’s brazen attempt to defend the election bonds scheme, despite its rebuke by the highest court, reflects a troubling disregard for judicial oversight and accountability. His steadfast refusal to heed the judiciary’s verdict, coupled with recent legal challenges aimed at overturning the Supreme Court’s ruling, hints at deeper forces at play.

The BJP’s Electoral Blueprint Exposed

In the unveiling of the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra-2024,” a spectacle of political ambition unfolds, adorned with lofty promises and impassioned rhetoric. Yet, beneath this veneer of optimism lies a harsh reality marred by broken pledges, divisive tactics, and entrenched corruption. As conscientious citizens, it is incumbent upon us to exercise discernment, resisting the seduction of populist charm in favor of substantive policy agendas and a genuine dedication to inclusive progress.

The BJP’s “Sankalp Patra-2024” emerges not as a beacon of hope, but rather as a document built upon precarious foundations, littered with false assurances and hollow vows. As the electorate grapples with the myriad narratives of our political landscape, the need for discernment becomes paramount. Beyond the grand promises lies a terrain scarred by systemic failures, economic turmoil, and social inequities – a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in placing blind trust in vacuous political rhetoric.

The narrative propagated by the BJP, centered around personality cults, and bereft of substantive substance, only serves to undermine the party’s credibility. Its track record, marred by glaring inconsistencies and questionable past performances, poses a significant threat to the future of Indian democracy. As voters deliberate their choices, it is imperative to move beyond mere rhetoric, holding the BJP accountable for its actions and demanding a clear vision for the nation’s future.