Spain: PM Sánchez Cancels Public Schedule To ‘Reflect’ On Whether To Resign

By EurActiv

By Fernando Heller

(EurActiv) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (PSOE/S&D), announced Wednesday (24 April) evening that he has cancelled his entire public schedule for the next few days to reflect on whether or not to resign as prime minister, following an accusation against his wife, Begoña Gómez, of an alleged case of corruption.

Sánchez announced in a letter published on X that he will communicate his decision – if he resigns from office – in a public appearance next Monday, 29 April, Euractiv’s partner EFE reported.

Being one of the last Socialist heavyweights as EU head of government, Sánchez’s resignation would be a bad omen for the Party of European Socialists (PES), especially following Portugal’s Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s resignation after a corruption case hit him in November, which led to opposition party centre-right PS (EPP) entering government.

With the Socialists expected to score the European Council presidency after June’s EU elections, Sánchez would be a top pick were he to resign.

A judge in Madrid has opened an investigation against Begoña Gómez, for possible offences of influence peddling and corruption in her private business dealings.

The proceedings stem from a complaint filed by the Manos Limpias (‘clean hands’) group, an organisation that has been previously accused of extorsion.

In the complaint, Manos Limpias claims that Gómez had a relationship with an influential businessman, who received contracts from the Spanish public administration with the help of Sánchez’s wife.

The businessman named in the complaint is Carlos Barrabés, whose consultancy firm – in temporary union with another company – won contracts in 2020 and 2021 from the public entity Red.es, part of the Ministry of Economy.

Barrabés, as stated in the complaint, allegedly had the express support of Gómez, who in a letter gave her endorsement to the company, as reported exclusively by El Confidencial.

In his X message, Sánchez laments the “unprecedented” attack on his wife, by the right and far-right in relation to the case, and wonders whether it is worth continuing to endure this situation.

“It is urgent for me to answer the question as to whether it is worthwhile (to remain in office), despite the mire into which the right and the far right are trying to turn politics. Whether I should continue as the head of the government or renounce this high honour,” added Sánchez.