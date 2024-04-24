Tajikistan Keen To Invest In Iran’s Chabahar Strategic Port

By Tasnim News Agency

The deputy transport minister of Tajikistan said her country is interested in investing at Iran’s Chabahar Port in logistics affairs.

In a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei, Shayesta Moradzadeh emphasized the interest of her country in making investments at the port in logistics affairs.

She also hailed the good level of the bilateral trade and economic relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.

Moradzadeh pointed to the common historical and cultural backgrounds between Iran and Tajikistan and added that the trade and economic relations between the two countries have been on the growth trajectory, especially over the past two years.

Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development, for his part, pointed to the resolve of the current administration for the development of trade and economic cooperation with neighboring countries, especially with Persian-speaking states and emphasized that Iran attaches great importance to enhancing transit and transport cooperation with the neighbors, IRNA reported.

The chief executive of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) further pointed out that very good trade awaits Chabahar Port in the future and presently, liner vessels take berth at its Shahid Beheshti Port from India and China directly.

Safaei welcomed the investment of Tajik private sector companies at Chabahar Port and added that Tajik investors will be allowed to transit their goods to other countries via Chabahar Port with the construction of a logistics compound at this strategic port.