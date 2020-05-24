ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, May 25, 2020

Spain To Partially Lift Lockdown Restrictions In Madrid On Monday

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday, the regional health department said on Friday. It says the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region has slowed down.

The restrictions in the capital are now the same as in most of the country that started phasing out the lockdown in early May.

Bars and restaurants in Madrid will be allowed to reopen terraces and groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet, according to Reuters.

