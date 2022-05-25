70 Years Of Pakistan-Cambodia Relations – OpEd

By Dr. Malika-e-Abida Khattak

2022 marks the 70 years of Pakistan-Cambodia relations. Foreign relations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia are referred to as Cambodia–Pakistan ties. Pakistan has an embassy in Phnom Penh, while Cambodia has an honorary consulate in Lahore and an accredited embassy in India.

In April 2004, Pakistan and Cambodia decided to foster and enhance multilateral relations for stability, peace, and security in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Asia Pacific area as a whole. The Pakistani government has promised to train a large number of Cambodian students at various Civil Aviation and Defense Forces institutes in Pakistan.

Cambodia and Pakistan should further strengthen bilateral relationships and collaboration in areas such as trade, tourism, education, and defense, stating that their relations have reached a new level in the year of 70 years of Pakistan-Cambodia relations.

On March 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and newly appointed ambassador Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem made the vow.

Cambodian minister Sokhonn and the ambassador noted with satisfaction the strengthening of ties and friendship between the two countries as a result of the exchanges of leaders’ visits, and agreed to strengthen and expand ties and cooperation between the two countries in trade, tourism, education, and defense,” according to the Cambodian media reports.

Cambodia’s government has requested that Pakistan grant additional scholarships to Cambodian students, while Pakistan has requested that Cambodia establish a resident presence in Islamabad.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem, to discuss issues concerning the two countries’ diplomatic relations on March 21, 2022.

During the meeting, Mr Hun Sen congratulated Zaheeruddin on his appointment as Ambassador to Cambodia and asked him to focus on economic, commercial, and investment cooperation to improve the 70-year-old relationship between the two countries.

Mr Hun Sen also reminded the envoy that as ASEAN Chair, Cambodia wishes to reopen the Asean economy to the rest of the world while the Asean countries learn to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Zaheeruddin stated that in his more than a month as ambassador, he witnessed significant development in Cambodia. He also stated that the Cambodian people are quite kind and that government officials are extremely helpful.

* Dr. Malika-e-Abida Khattak from Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, is an educator, and researcher. Her areas of interest are foreign relations of Afghanistan-Pakistan-India-Bangladesh-Nepal-Bhutan and Sri Lanka. She can be contacted at [email protected]com