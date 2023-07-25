East Turkistanis Demand Biden Uphold Human Rights, Reject Uyghur Trade-Off – OpEd

By The East Turkistan Government in Exile

The Biden administration’s consideration of lifting Uyghur sanctions in exchange for a fentanyl deal with China has triggered widespread alarm and condemnation from the global East Turkistani / Uyghur diaspora and the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE).

ETGE Prime Minister Salih Hudayar voiced his concern, saying that such a move “not only undermines human rights principles but also jeopardizes international law and the safety of millions globally.”



China’s ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan is the greatest humanitarian crisis of the 21st century.

With many nations having formally acknowledged this atrocity as a genocide, ETGE President Ghulam Yaghma urged the United States to “maintain a firm stance against these heinous crimes and refrain from taking any actions that may condone or assuage the perpetrators.”Yaghma highlighted the consequences of lifting sanctions, cautioning that “trading sanctions relief for cooperation will have the same result [as Obama-era negotiations],” which resulted in, among other things, China hacking into US networks.

The Biden administration must not succumb to extortion and compromise principles when considering any negotiations with China.

ETGE Strategic Advisor Dr. Mamtimin Ala emphasized that “China is already obligated by the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime to support U.S. anti-drug efforts. Providing sanctions relief to a criminal regime for its violations of human rights undermines international law and establishes a perilous precedent.”

The ETGE calls on all countries to “maintain and strengthen sanctions against China until concrete and verifiable steps are taken to end the Uyghur genocide.”

In addition, the ETGE urges the United States to stand firm in its commitment to human rights and reject any attempts made by China to extort the Biden administration in order to receive sanctions relief. The United States must work collaboratively to hold China accountable for its genocide and violations of human rights and to demand justice for the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan.