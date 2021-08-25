Russia Joint Naval Drills With Iran Still On Schedule

By Tasnim News Agency

A top Russian Navy commander said tall of the naval exercises planned to be held jointly with the Iranian forces will take place on schedule.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the diving competitions of the International Army Games 2021 in southeastern Iran on Tuesday, Deputy Commander in Chief of the Russian Navy Vladimir Lvovich Kasatonov highlighted the close coordination and constant contacts with the Iranian Navy.

He said Russia and Iran will stage all of the joint naval exercises that have been planned.

The vice-admiral also noted that the diving competitions in Iran send the message of peace and are aimed at strengthening the peaceful forces for rescue and relief operations in international waters.

Yesterday, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran unveiled plans for joint naval drills of Iran, Russia and China in the Persian Gulf in late 2021 and early 2022.

“The main aim is to practice actions on ensuring international shipping safety, and combating sea pirates,” the ambassador added.