Navigating The Threat Of Cyber Slavery: A Policy Roadmap For India – OpEd

By Akshita Jain

The digital dream they were told was a lie. Lured from homes in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and beyond by the promise of high-paying jobs, they arrived in Southeast Asia only to find a nightmare waiting for them.

Instead of legitimate offices, they were imprisoned in fortified compounds. Their passports were seized, their freedom stolen from them and their new job was to defraud others under constant threat. This is the cruel reality of modern slavery in the digital age- a bait and switch where the price of ambition if one’s liberty, a tragedy fuelled by a system that failed to protect its most hopeful.

Invisible Chains of Visible Wounds

Tamil Nadu police disclosed that between January 2023 and February 2024, cyber fraud networks operating from Thailand, Laos, Cambodia trapped ₹10,188 crore from Indian Citizens. Victims were taken on tourist visa and detained in wire-fenced compounds, forced to commit FedEx scams, investment frauds and many matrimonial and romantic scams. Their passports are confiscated, they are under constant inhumane torture, given electric shocks, starved, wages unpaid and heavy fines are imposed.

In early 2025, Tamil Nadu police with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), acknowledged 24 registered cases of cyber slavery and such connected offences, arrested 54 illegal agents’ recruiters (incl. foreign nationals), safely rescued 16 victims from scam compounds abroad and estimated that 1465 people from Tamil Nadu remain trapped while 335 have returned. These Victims are recruited through fake job offers on social media, WhatsApp, Telegram. Promising salaried multiple times what one could locally can’t even imagine. Video interviews, small trial payments and staged office visits build illusion. Then they travel on tourist visa or business visas. On arrival, mobile phones and passports are seized, strict surveillance, debts for “placement fees” and threats are used to maintain constant control. Use of VOIP lines, caller ID Spoofing, VPN’s, sim-farms and cryptocurrency transfers supports perpetration of fraud on global victims while keeping financial trails opaque.

The Major Gaps in Fortification

Laws exist: Human Trafficking laws, The Emigration Act, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), e-Migrate portals, CB-CID police wings. Even after that, enforcement is weak, reactive and inconsistent. Illegal recruiters target small towns and villages because of lack of knowledge among people there, verification of agents is weak and unknown, registration systems porous and oversight is so rare. As a result, fake job offers spread fast with minimal checks.

Tamil Nadu has moved to compile lists of unregistered recruiters and has identified hundreds of such agencies, blocked many social media accounts, made arrests. But it’s a pattern that efforts are made only after damage is done. Prevention remains subordinate to rescue. Cases reach Delhi or Chennai only in light of survivor’s protest or when the media speaks up. Most returnees receive nominal to no compensation on aftercare, rehabilitation, psychological support are seldom systematic.

And in light of these cases, financial enablers attract less notice. Bank accounts are misused, pre-activated SIM cards, cryptocurrency conversion of proceeds, remittances via informal channels all enable proliferation of cyber slavery. Laws regulating digital platforms are so lagged and underdeveloped. Diplomatic relations with host nations sometimes neglect enforcement of abuse, treaties lack teeth.

The Geographic Complexity

Coastline of Tamil Nadu, major ports, diaspora connections, proximity to Southeast Asia combine with high migration dreams makes it a source and transit point. Youth travel under tourist visas, agents frame under purpose of travel, foreign compounds are accessed via staged through Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Similar origin states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh. Border routes stand as a sensitive point, legal migration and visa laws are exploited, embassies and consular posts often possess insufficient intelligence or less capacity to track exploitative compounds or recruiters abroad.

Within India as well, illegal recruiting agencies flourish in certain districts they have made their target on. Local agents travel abroad themselves or coordinate across borders. Remote districts where poverty, digital illiteracy, lack of employment are highly vulnerable. Geography of neglect amplifies geographic risk.

Modus Operandi of Exploitation

Recruitment agencies fall around fake job offers via social media, WhatsApp groups or coaching institutes, promising quick overseas placement with high pay. Recruitment requires payment of fees- visa, travel, placement often in cash or digital transfer. This is the initial level of trust built via small payments or training sessions. Transit occurs through tourist or business visas, sometimes forged documents, travel visa transit hubs like Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur.

On arrival, the control mechanisms of such agencies seize passports and phones. Daily schedules enforced strictly, certain performance targets required. Refusal or opposing this leads to cancelled dinner or no rest, subject to physical abuse or threat thereof become tools. Debt bondage enforced upon victims, recruitment fees claimed to be advanced by agents, forced to be repaid by work under duress. Use of wire-fenced compounds, guard presence, high perimeter walls, surveillance cameras prevent escape. Digital tools- caller ID spoofing, VOIP, sim-farms, cryptocurrency transfers, VPN’s enable remote scams across the world while trapping victims.

A Clarion Call: Policy Reforms for Real Protection

There is an urgent consolidation required for regulation of foreign employment and migration agents. Every recruiter must obtain license and credentials subject to periodic verification. Descriptive practices, false promises must trigger criminal proceedings.

E-migrate and related systems must function as gatekeepers. Agents found using fraudulent job offers, unregistered operations must be blacklisted. And, any contracts for overseas employment must follow standardised procedure: duration, salary, rights, grievance provisions.

State governments must assume responsibility for vulnerable districts. Awareness campaigns mandatory in every school, every coaching centre, every village with high migration or digital connectivity deficiency. Annual audits of recruitment agents in these districts. Local media, panchayats, district administrations to notify youth to verify offers via official channels.

Consular missions and foreign affairs departments must strengthen partnerships with Southeast Asian governments. Formal treaties must empower joint rescue operations; extradition or prosecution of compound operators abroad must be possible. Embassies must establish real-time hotlines to receive intelligence from families and returnees.

Digital and platform regulation must be sharpened. Platforms advertising foreign jobs must reveal recruiter identities; fraudulent listings must be removed; platform liability must be codified. Use of fake documents, forged job contracts, simulated interviews must become criminal offences with cross-border implications.

Aftercare and rehabilitation must no longer be optional. Returnees deserve psychological support, legal redress, financial assistance and skills retraining. Compensation funds should derive from seized assets and penalties. State governments must allocate dedicated budgets for rescue follow-ups.

Moral and Political Imperative

National dignity requires acknowledgement that every youth trapped in cyber slavery tarnishes collective honour. Broken promises, stolen lives, ruined potential do not belong to a few: they belong to the whole nation. The constitutional guarantee of dignity demands protection of every citizen, including those residing abroad. Honour of the state mandates that laws already established be enforced. Accountability must reach every office from local police stations to central ministries. Justice delayed is Justice denied.

Education, local employment, legal awareness and digital literacy these must become hallmarks of every district. Migration must cease being a gamble, an opportunity at home must become a credible alternative. Recruiters, agents, platform operators, foreign syndicate bosses must find no refuge. Law must pursue them relentlessly. Institutions, such as the police, judiciary, immigration authorities, foreign affairs must become guardians of justice, not enablers of such exploitation.