Photo credit: U.S. Navy

US Carrier Strike Group Comes Under NATO Command In Mediterranean

Allied ships from the NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces Command and the U.S. Sixth Fleet initiated a series of patrolling activities across the Mediterranean Sea, within the framework of “Neptune Strike 2022.” Neptune Strike is a long-planned effort. It will be carried out until 4 February, and features the deployment of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier aircraft carrier, along with its carrier strike group and air wing.

Neptune Strike 2022 highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness across the Alliance and the defence and protection of all Allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the move, calling it “a strong sign of transatlantic unity.” He added: “NATO will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all Allies.”

