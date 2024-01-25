Concerns Rise As Pakistan Secures 7th Spot On World Watch List 2024 For Christian Persecution – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

In its latest release of the World Watch List for 2024, globally renowned organization Open Doors sheds light on the alarming challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan, ranking the country as the seventh most challenging for Christians globally.

This comprehensive ranking serves as a vital tool, providing insight into the extreme persecution faced by Christians in 50 countries worldwide. Drawing on eyewitness accounts and firsthand testimonies, the report highlights the resilience of Christian communities amidst harsh conditions.Within Pakistan, the Christian minority grapples with significant obstacles, including legal discrimination, social ostracism, and targeted violence. The report emphasizes the misuse of blasphemy laws against Christians, recurring incidents of mob violence, forced conversions, and attacks on churches, contributing to a pervasive atmosphere of threat.

Beyond documenting hardships, this year’s World Watch List serves as a call to action for global Christian communities and human rights advocates. Open Doors urges active solidarity, emphasizing the power of prayer and action to support those facing persecution. The report stands as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for religious freedom and the unwavering faith of persecuted communities.

In response to the recent World Watch List 2024, Human Rights Defender Jansen Joseph voiced profound concern over Pakistan’s ranking as the seventh most challenging country for Christians. Describing the findings as a “sad note in the history of the country,” Joseph highlighted specific incidents, such as those in Jaranwala, the increase in blasphemy cases, and attacks on minority worship places last year.

Attributing these challenges to a surge in religious extremism accompanied by a decline in social tolerance and acceptance, Joseph stressed the urgent need for authorities to address these issues in 2024.

Joseph clarified that Christians in Pakistan are patriotic citizens with no connection to the West. He underscored the substantial contributions of the Christian community over the past 76 years in education, health, and the defense forces, reaffirming their commitment to serving the homeland.

In a plea for understanding, Joseph emphasized that minorities should not be targeted as a soft retaliation for external events in the West. He urged a clear distinction between global events and the peaceful coexistence of religious minorities within Pakistan.

As the country grapples with the challenges outlined in the report, Joseph’s call for the implementation of the National Action Plan and the removal of hateful content from educational materials stands as a proactive approach to fostering religious tolerance and unity within Pakistan.

Addressed to policymakers, human rights organizations, and international bodies, the report underscores the critical need to tackle religious persecution and promote global freedom of belief. As Open Doors continues its mission, the World Watch List 2024 serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to raising awareness and advocating for a future where religious freedom becomes a reality for all.