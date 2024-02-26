Plenitude Completes Construction Of Ravenna Ponticelle Photovoltaic Plant

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude, Eni’s Benefit Corporation that integrates renewable energy production, the sale of energy and energy solutions for households and companies, as well as an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points, announced Monday that the new Ravenna Ponticelle photovoltaic plant is now operational.

The plant has an installed capacity of 6 MW. It covers an industrial area of 11 hectares and comprises over 10,000 state-of-the-art monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels. These bifacial modules, which use both sides for energy production, are mounted on special solar tracking structures anchored by ballasts placed on top of an impermeable capping. This is in line with the permanent safety measures set out in the Industrial Area Operational Remediation Plan.

The new photovoltaic plant is part of the industrial regeneration initiative covering 26 hectares of decommissioned industrial land, now fully reclaimed and owned by Eni Rewind. After environmental remediation, the same area will house a platform for land bio-reclamation and – in collaboration with Herambiente – a multifunctional waste pre-treatment platform.

The photovoltaic plant, which will be connected to the grid in the coming weeks, is already equipped with an energy storage system which will use a new generation of batteries (flow battery), on which Eni’s research and development unit will test innovative solutions. Once fully operational, the photovoltaic plant is expected to produce enough energy to power over 3,000 households[1]

Alessandro Della Zoppa, Head of Renewables at Plenitude, said: “With the Ravenna Ponticelle photovoltaic plant, Plenitude continues growing its renewable energy footprint in Italy, in line with Eni’s commitment to fully realise the potential of its industrial sites and seize any opportunities offered by technological innovation”.