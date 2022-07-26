Algeria: Eni Announces Another Discovery In Berkine North Onshore Basin

By Eurasia Review

Eni and SONATRACH announced Tuesday a further discovery in Sif Fatima II concession, located in the Berkine North Basin in the Algerian desert.

The Rhourde Oulad Djemaa Ouest-1 (RODW-1) exploration well, in the Sif Fatima II research perimeter, is the third well in the exploration drilling campaign. It led to a discovery of oil and associated gas in the Triassic sandstones of the Tagi reservoir. During the production test, the well produced 1,300 bbl/day of oil and about 2 mmscfd of associated gas.

The RODW-1 discovery comes after the significant discovery of HDLE-1 in Zemlet el Arbi, announced in March 2022, and the successful appraisal well HDLS-1 in the adjacent Sif Fatima II.

The development of these discoveries will be fast-tracked, thanks to their proximity to existing BRN/ROD facilities.

The RODW-1 discovery confirms the validity of Eni’s and SONATRACH’s successful near-field and infrastructure-led exploration strategy, that allows a rapid valorisation of the new resources.

The Zemlet el Arbi and Sif Fatima II concessions are operated by a joint venture between Eni (49%), and SONATRACH (51%). The discovery is part of the new exploration campaign which will include the drilling of 5 wells in the Berkine North Basin.

Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. With an equity production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Eni is the main international company in the country.