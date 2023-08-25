A Day To Remember Victims Of Terrorism – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

The International Day of Victims of Terrorism, observed annually on August 21st, serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact terrorism has on individuals, families, communities, and nations. Initiated by the United Nations, this day aims to honor and support victims of terrorism while fostering a global sense of solidarity in the face of this heinous act.

Terrorism knows no boundaries; it is an affront to humanity that targets innocent civilians with the intent to instill fear, chaos, and division. The effects of terrorist attacks are far-reaching, leaving physical, emotional, and psychological scars that may take years, if not lifetimes, to heal. This day, therefore, serves as a platform to shed light on the stories of those who have suffered and to advocate for justice, recognition, and assistance for victims.

One of the fundamental aspects of the International Day of Victims of Terrorism is remembrance. By acknowledging the lives lost and disrupted due to terrorism, societies around the world pay tribute to the resilience and courage of survivors and victims’ families. This commemoration helps to preserve the memory of those who have been tragically taken away and provides an opportunity for communities to come together to share their grief and show solidarity. Additionally, it fosters a sense of unity that transcends national and cultural boundaries, reaffirming the collective determination to stand against terrorism.

However, the day also serves as a catalyst for action. It prompts governments, organizations, and individuals to reflect on the ongoing efforts to prevent and combat terrorism, as well as to provide assistance and support to those who have been affected by it. Raising awareness about the needs of victims is crucial to ensure that they receive the care, compensation, and justice they deserve. Furthermore, this day underscores the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as no nation can confront this challenge alone.

The International Day of Victims of Terrorism reiterates that the fight against terrorism requires multifaceted approaches. While security measures and law enforcement are vital components, addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as socio-economic inequality, political instability, and the spread of extremist ideologies, is equally crucial. By promoting education, tolerance, and dialogue, societies can work towards preventing the radicalization that often leads to acts of terrorism.

The impact of terrorism on Pakistan has been staggering. Between 2001 and 2019, the Global Terrorism Database recorded over 22,000 terrorist incidents in Pakistan, resulting in more than 83,000 deaths and countless injuries. The attacks targeted various regions, including marketplaces, educational institutions, religious places, and security installations, leaving no segment of society untouched.

Economically, the losses have been substantial. The World Bank estimated that terrorism and extremism cost Pakistan over $118 billion from 2002 to 2016, equivalent to almost 10% of its GDP. The constant security challenges hindered foreign investment, tourism, and economic growth, exacerbating the country’s socio-economic woes.

Pakistan’s journey in combating terrorism indeed comes with a heavy price, marked by sacrifices, challenges, and efforts to establish stability and security within its borders. For many years, the country has been a frontline state in the global fight against terrorism, facing both internal and external threats that have shaped its socio-political landscape.

Pakistan’s strategic location, porous borders, and complex geopolitical dynamics have made it vulnerable to the spillover effects of conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan and the region. This has led to the infiltration of extremist groups, fostering an environment that necessitated a comprehensive response.

Pakistan’s military, law enforcement agencies, and civilian institutions have worked tirelessly to counter these threats. The country’s armed forces have engaged in numerous operations, such as Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, aimed at uprooting terrorist networks and their safe havens. These operations have undoubtedly taken a toll on both human and material resources, reflecting the sacrifices made to secure the nation.

The sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces cannot be understated. Soldiers, police officers, and intelligence personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty, battling militants and insurgents to ensure the safety of civilians. These brave individuals have faced not only armed combat but also the challenges of countering radical ideologies and fighting against those who seek to destabilize the country.

Moreover, civilians have also been victims of terrorism in Pakistan. From suicide bombings and targeted attacks to sectarian violence, innocent citizens have borne the brunt of these acts of terror. Families have lost loved ones, communities have been shattered, and the nation has mourned collectively in the face of such tragedies.

Economically, Pakistan has faced setbacks due to terrorism. Foreign investment and tourism have been affected, hindering economic growth and development. The government has had to allocate significant resources to strengthen security measures, diverting funds that could have been used for other essential services.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that Pakistan’s efforts have not been in vain. The nation has made significant progress in reducing the overall levels of violence and terrorism within its borders. The collaborative approach between civil and military institutions, along with regional and international partners, has yielded positive results. Diplomatic initiatives have been taken to promote regional stability and address the root causes of extremism.

In conclusion, the International Day of Victims of Terrorism serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the need for a unified global response. It commemorates those who have suffered, honors their memory, and advocates for the support they deserve. Through remembrance and resilience, the world can reaffirm its commitment to creating a safer and more compassionate future, where the scourge of terrorism is replaced by understanding, peace, and justice.