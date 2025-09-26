Trump’s Policy Is Official Birth Of Century Of Knowledge War: Contenders Are Not Us Against Everybody, But West Vs East – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

KNOWLEDGE is the third world’s war in progress of US vs China

“War is the father of all, and kings of all, and he made gods and men, and made slaves and free.” In original text, «Πόλεμος πάντων μὲν πατήρ ἐστι, πάντων δὲ βασιλεύς, καὶ τοὺς μὲν θεοὺς ἔδειξε τοὺς δὲ ἀνθρώπους, τοὺς μὲν δούλους ἐποίησε τοὺς

Heraclitus’ famous phrase refers to the element of human life that will undergo the most radical change in the century in which we live: the century of knowledge will change the nature of war.

The 21st century will be the century of knowledge with a radical transformation in society, in international power relations, in new hierarchies of power, in the same basis of political process and perhaps the most radical change of social structures within nations. Of all these changes, there is with one of greatest importance: the calculation and formation of national wealth, the Gross Domestic Knowledge Product (GDKP), which is first going to be calculated in India, based not anymore in terms of material products (GDP) but in terms of by far the most important raw material of humanity: knowledge.

This is a true revolutionary approach because it marks a distance from the industrial society (GDP) to move to mind society (GDKP) India calculation, whose “market Model” has been created by this writer. Connected with GDKP India the basic question to be addressed as to whether India, which is the first to have the vision of calculating the nation’s wealth of knowledge, is capable of playing a special role in this new international war between US and CHina. But before returning to the phrase uttered two thousand and five hundred years ago, by one of the pillars of Greek philosophical culture -which in turn is the pillar of western society — It must be immediately clarified that the concept of knowledge underlying 21st-century societies is radically different from the one that has prevailed until now.

RADICAL CHANGE IN KNOWLEDGE: BIRTH OF INFORMATION-KNWOLEDGE.

The “knowledge” we talk about for GDKP India is a “market” product of the Internet and artificial intelligence. If we want to give it a distinct understanding of its inner nature, it is a knowledge whose special characteristic is that it is produced by all those who have access to the Internet, sold by them to anyone who has access to the Internet, and circulated among all those who have access to the Internet, regardless of national or customs barriers (sorry for Trump): It is Information Knwoledge.

But before going into the heart of these fundamental change in the nature of knowledge, paradigmatic in the characterization of the knowledge society we live in, let us return for a moment to Heraclitus’s phrase and make clear that the war of the 21st century will be the war of knowledge.”

THE 21 CENTURY OF KNOWLEDGE WAR, from cold war to multiplar world

It is appropriate to provide a broader context for the topic. In recent days, and certainly for the coming years of the Trump presidency, news reports and diplomatic secretariats around the world will often focus on certain manifestations of American government decisions that can easily be defined as para-warlike in nature. Against whom? We can easisy say against every nation. It is unnecessary to list these decisions here, because what we want to highlight is that they are actually part of a broader theme: the confrontation between US hegemonic power and multipolarity.

A confrontation that paradoxically began on November 9, 1989, when, with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the United States convinced itself—erroneously—that having won the Cold War, it had become the planet’s hegemonic power. This belief has been directly responsible for a series of interventions—and let’s be honest—intrusions, in the politics of numerous states in the world, forced to comply with the directives of the hegemonic power. These metaphorically so-called intrusions have begun to fuel a sense of intolerance toward US power, which over time has transformed into a demand for the affirmation of the principle of multipolarity.

BIRTH OF MULTIPOLARITY

It can be said that the end of global bipolarism between the US and the USSR was the birth of a conflict between US Monopolarity vs Multipolarity. This conflict has been a common theme among “all” US administrations with no exception, who have surprisingly discovered a world far more alternative and independent than the end bipolarism of the Cold War had allowed them to glimpse.

There is a radical change between the US vs USSR cold war confrontation and the current US vs China one. The first was just a military confrontation. The second is an economic war. There was no ability of the USSR to win the war on the markets. The USSR was an absolute underdog. The second, on the other hand, is exactly a war on markets in which Asia (China and India) are clearly favored over US while Russia is practically non existing.

Today, in market terms multipolarity is a given with a sure winner: Asia. Because it is no longer a military confrontation but of markets, Attempts to bring it under military control are doomed to failure. Multipolarity already victorious is market war, which deals with the affirmation of the knowledge society, recorded in some of its fundamental aspects : the measurement of the wealth of nation in terms of knowledge production and the replacement of the traditional, old GDP by the GDKP.

But there is a further aspect relating to the mobility of the emerging conflict that deserves to be highlighted. In reality, the conflict between Monopolarity and Pluripolarity is not even the fundamental theme that Heraclitus would have it. This is because it is the manifestation of a conflict of much broader historical sensitivity.

Trump’s America, isolating itself from all its traditional European allies, but also positioning itself as an alternative to a series of privileged relationships—see, for example, Canada—exemplifies the root of a broader conflict: US against the world? No. Rather, West vs East. Question, since multipolarity is a fact, do we really want that confrontation or rather we prefer to use knowledge to make a bridge? If we consider that the Knowledge war is based on 3 M (Market, Mass, Mind) we have to understand that ASIA is an easy all out winner, while India is probably the decisive bridge entity.

Defeat of traditional weapons in a knowledge society-

Any attempt to bring the market conflict to military terms is bound not to work. But what about nuclear super weapons and biological innovations? The gods, says an ancient author, punish men by satisfying their desires in an exaggerated way. This is true with nuclear weapons so powerful that they would destroy ALL competitors, or with biological weapons that would spread to all people in all populations, rich and poor. In short, it is not far-fetched to say that the 21st century ridicules the desire for exaggerated destruction of humans by transforming it into total destruction.

The Third World War has effectively already begun. THE NEW WEALTH OF NATION

But the Greek philosopher Heraclitus assures us that there will be war. Human political powers cannot live without war. But what war? The one between the USA and China over the terrain of knowledge. And it is in this context that the development of the knowledge society of 21 century must be contextualized.

The true basic reference of this war is the wealth of nations measured by the GDKP (Gross Domestic Knowledge Product), result of third knowledge revolution, instead of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) result of old industrial revolution – that along UN is bringing humanity towards the sisth mass destruction – and since India was the first country in the world to decide to calculate it, it is natural to ask whether India could be the third player in this conflict.

A French writer whose name I don’t remember at this moment, points out that when we see the light of a star of the Cygnus constellation, we know that light began its journey towards Earth, 2,500 years ago. That journey began exactly when, for the first time in the history of humanity, Thales predicted the day of a solar eclipse. To be deliberately metaphorical, we could say that, as far as the Western world is concerned, that day the light of knowledge was born. Today, knowledge is preparing to regulate the most significant historical confrontation ever, between the Western world and the Eastern world. Let’s hope that the knowledge produced and circulating on the Internet will serve as a bridge between these planetary areas, not only geographic sectors but also mind sectors, because West vs East is alco a vision of material wealth vs mind wealth. “Lex from West and Lux from East” can now be adjourned “GDP from West GDKP from East”.