Sri Lanka: Central Bank Governor Tenders Resignation

Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy Governor of the Central Bank has tendered his resignation which would be effective from mid December .Governor tendered his resignation on November 2, citing personal reasons and is expected to function till mid December, but reported Tuesday.

Coomaraswamy was appointed Governor in July 2016, replacing Arjuna Mahendran whose tenure was mired by allegations of corruption.

Coomaraswamy joined the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in 1973, working as a staff officer in its Economic Research, Statistics and Bank Supervision divisions until 1989. He was seconded to the Ministry of Finance and Planning between 1981 and 1989 to provide advice on macroeconomic issues and structural reforms.

He worked at the Commonwealth Secretariat from 1990 to 2008, holding various posts including Chief Officer, Economics in the International Finance and Markets Section; Director of the Economic Affairs Division; and Deputy-Director of the Secretary-General’s Office. He was an advisor to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Project Minister of Economic Reforms, Science and Technology Milinda Moragoda between 2001 and 2002.

