ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 27, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 East Asia Pacific Middle East World News 

China’s Foreign Minister In Iran For Talks

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has travelled to Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

The Chinese top diplomat arrived here in the Iranian capital on Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Ali Larijani, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the two sides will discuss ways to promote strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing and the latest regional and global developments.

China, along with Russia, has maintained friendly ties with Iran despite US pressures and has been a vocal supporter of Tehran’s position regarding the need for Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iran and China are working to finalize the 25-year Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.