China’s Foreign Minister In Iran For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has travelled to Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

The Chinese top diplomat arrived here in the Iranian capital on Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Ali Larijani, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the two sides will discuss ways to promote strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing and the latest regional and global developments.

China, along with Russia, has maintained friendly ties with Iran despite US pressures and has been a vocal supporter of Tehran’s position regarding the need for Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iran and China are working to finalize the 25-year Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.