Is A Cholera Epidemic Breaking Out In Russian Regions Adjoining Ukraine? – OpEd

By Paul Goble

At the end of last month, a Russian specialist on particularly dangerous diseases reported that Russian regions adjoining Ukraine were seeing cases of cholera. In response, Moscow officials called on their local counterparts to take measures. But now their superiors say there is no truth in the earlier reports.

This exchange is documented at newizv.ru/news/society/11-05-2022/ekspert-zayavil-ob-opasnosti-rasprostraneniya-holery-iz-yuzhnyh-regionov, newizv.ru/news/society/29-04-2022/v-prigranichnyh-s-ukrainoy-regionah-rossii-usilili-profilaktiku-holery and newizv.ru/news/society/05-05-2022/v-rospotrebnadzore-oprovergli-soobscheniya-o-vozbuditelyah-holery-v-vode.

The possibility that cholera has broken out is unfortunately all too real: wars and the disorder and migration flows they promote can contribute to conditions that allow for this horrific disease to appear. Consequently, it is entirely possible that cases of this disease have appeared.

But even if the Moscow officials are correct that these do not constitute an epidemic, that will do little to calm the population which no longer knows what to believe or from whom or mean that more cholera cases may appear in the coming days, frightening a population that already has much to be frightened of.