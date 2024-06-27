Arrest Of High-Value Terrorists: A Testament To Pakistan’s Unwavering Resolve Against Terrorism – OpEd

By Muhammad Wasib

The recent arrest of high-value terrorists, including the main commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Shura, Nasarullah alias Maulvi Mansoor, is a significant achievement for Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. This breakthrough, announced by the Home Minister of Balochistan in a press conference, underscores the severe security crisis brewing in the region, largely attributed to elements operating from Afghanistan under the patronage of India.

The successful intelligence-based operations have unmasked the TTP’s insidious plans to expand their terror network within Balochistan. The federal cabinet’s formal approval of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam highlights the urgency and gravity of the situation. The confessions of TTP commander Nasarullah provide a stark revelation of the multifaceted threats facing Pakistan.

The first and foremost issue is the utilization of safe havens in Afghanistan by banned terrorist groups to launch attacks on Pakistan. Despite numerous diplomatic engagements and security dialogues, the interim government in Kabul has failed to dismantle these terror sanctuaries. Instead, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting the Taliban’s tacit support for anti-Pakistan elements. This not only jeopardizes Pakistan’s national security but also strains the fragile bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Taliban’s interim government has not only failed to address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns but has also been implicated in providing overt support to terrorists. This is a clear and present danger, as terrorist activities are being orchestrated from Afghan soil with apparent impunity. The international community must recognize the threat posed by the Taliban’s leniency towards such groups, which could destabilize the entire region.

One of the most alarming revelations from Nasarullah’s confession is the strategic cooperation between the TTP and Baloch separatist terrorists. Despite their wide ideological differences, these groups are collaborating under common handlers, aiming to undermine the Pakistani state. This unholy alliance exemplifies the extent of foreign manipulation, with India’s RAW agency allegedly orchestrating these joint operations.

Nasrullah’s disclosures about multiple meetings between TTP leader Noor Wali, BLA Majeed Brigade militant Bashir Zeb, and RAW officials in Kabul, unveil the depth of India’s involvement in destabilizing Pakistan. This nexus is a grim reminder of the hybrid warfare tactics being employed against Pakistan, with proxy handlers using extremist and separatist elements to achieve their nefarious objectives.

The confessions further reveal that the TTP operates with the full backing of influential elements within the Taliban government. This support emboldens the terrorists and complicates Pakistan’s efforts to counter these threats effectively. The internal divisions within the TTP, as indicated by Nasarullah, where Noor Wali exploits jihadist rhetoric and uses non-Mehsud Pashtun foot soldiers for suicide attacks, highlight the complex dynamics within terrorist organizations.

The overarching goal of these terrorist groups is to weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty by continuously targeting its armed forces and law enforcement agencies. The recent surge in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is aimed at sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and destabilizing the country. The sacrifices made by Pakistan’s security forces to restore peace must not be undermined by foreign-sponsored terrorism.

To combat this multifaceted threat, Pakistan needs a broad-based counter-terrorism strategy that involves all segments of society. A comprehensive approach, supported by a broad political consensus, is essential. The Pakistan Army has been central to the fight against terrorism, but all state institutions, including the police, judiciary, legislature, political parties, and media, must play proactive roles.

The swift conduct of intelligence-based operations in KP, which swiftly neutralized terrorists involved in heinous attacks, underscores the superior intelligence capabilities and professional standards of Pakistan’s security forces. The recent directive from the Prime Minister to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam should not be seen through a politicized lens. Delays in consolidating counter-terrorism efforts could be detrimental to national stability.

According to the National Action Plan, provincial governments play a crucial role in eradicating terrorism and extremism. National security is a shared responsibility between federal and provincial authorities. The disappointing response from the opposition, particularly PTI, on the issue of counter-terrorism operations serves the interests of forces inimical to Pakistan’s stability. PTI, which has been in power in KP for three consecutive terms, must introspect on its counter-terrorism failures at the provincial level amid the resurging terrorism wave.

The commendable track record of Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies in counter-terrorism reaffirms the nation’s resolve against terrorism. It is high time for the international community to acknowledge the rogue activities of Indian state institutions and their impact on regional stability. The prolonged inaction of the Taliban regime against anti-Pakistan proxies on Afghan soil could have unimaginable consequences for regional security. The internationally unrecognized regime in Kabul must understand the ramifications of its flawed approach in light of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve against terrorism.

The arrest of high-value terrorists, including TTP commander Nasarullah, is a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. It highlights the complex and evolving nature of the threats facing the country and underscores the need for a comprehensive and united approach to counter-terrorism. The revelations from Nasarullah’s confessions shed light on the intricate web of alliances and support systems that sustain terrorist activities against Pakistan. The international community must take cognizance of the gravity of the situation and support Pakistan in its efforts to ensure regional stability. As Pakistan moves forward with Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, it is imperative that all state institutions, political entities, and segments of society come together to uphold the nation’s sovereignty and security.