United Kingdom: TotalEnergies Sells Its Interests In West Of Shetland Gas Fields

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Thursday itsigned an agreement to sell to The Prax Group its entire interest in West of Shetland assets in the United Kingdom (Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields, the onshore Shetland Gas Plant and nearby exploration licenses). The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

These mature assets currently produce about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in TotalEnergies’ share, made up of around 90% of gas. The transaction involves the transfer of relevant employees from TotalEnergies to Prax in compliance with the applicable legislation.

“This transaction is in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy to continuously adapt its portfolio by divesting mature non-core assets,” said Jean-Luc Guiziou, Senior Vice President Europe for Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “TotalEnergies remains committed to the UK through both its upstream portfolio in the North Sea (Elgin-Franklin, Culzean and Alwyn fields) and its Integrated Power and Renewables portfolio.”