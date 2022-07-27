Indra Says Revenues, EBIT And Net Profit Grew At Double-Digit Rates In First Half Of 2022

By Eurasia Review

Indra said Wednesday that revenues in the first half of 2022 grew +11.6% versus the same period last year, and +10.0% in the second quarter of this year as compared to the second quarter in 2021.

Ignacio Mataix, Chief Executive Officer of Indra said, “The results of the first half of 2022 are characterized for another quarter by the growth of our backlog, order intake and revenues, as well as by the improvement in the company’s profitability, which translates into double-digit growth in the main items of the income statement.”

Indra’s revenues continue to grow at double-digit rate in the first half of the year, while operating profitability (EBIT) grew even faster. Minsait is the main contributor to growth in the second quarter, while Transport and Traffic was the main contributor to profitability.

According to Mataix, it is worth highlighting the very positive cash generation in the first six months of 2022, which is again the best in the last six years, reducing our financial leverage to 0.6x compared to 2.1x a year ago.

“Our backlog now exceeds the €6bn threshold, setting a new all-time high, with a very strong pace of order intake also in the second quarter, in an environment where we continue to see strong demand in our core businesses, which is not reflecting yet the general worsening of the macroeconomic prospects in our main markets,” Mataix said.

Mataix added: “The positive evolution of our operations during the first half of the year allows us to increase our 2022 Revenues, EBIT and FCF guidance, despite the worsening outlook for the international macroeconomic environment and its higher uncertainties, which we believe will have a limited impact in the next two quarters.”