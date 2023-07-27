Russia Says NATO’s Involvement In Caucasus Will Destabilize Region

By PanARMENIAN

NATO’s involvement in the South Caucasus will destabilize the region and put off a full-fledged peace settlement for a long time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday, July 26, commenting on contacts between Armenian high-ranking officials and the Pentagon.

The diplomat noted that NATO countries, including the United States and Turkey, show increased interest in the South Caucasus. Zakharova also said it was no coincidence that Canadian representatives have recently joined the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

“The appearance of Canadians in Armenia clearly confirms that the EU, which has completely lost its foreign policy independence, is serving the interests of the United States and NATO,” Zakharova said.

According to her, this fully explains why the EU mission in Armenia, which numbers about a hundred people, needed “a couple of Canadian specialists, and we can guess what kind of specialists they are.”

It was reported earlier that the EU Political and Security Committee approved Canada’s decision to join the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. In particular, the committee approved Canada’s proposal for a material contribution to the financing of the work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.