Kamala President NOW! Last Winning Game Of Biden – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

Kamala’s speech at the Convention, was beautiful, pleasant, at times exciting but… it is intended for followers. It does not move masses of votes. The reason is simple, in fact with some different nuances it reiterates Biden’s positions. Nice initiatives in national politics. In the name of liberals. But none such as to strongly characterize a new administration. There is nothing in national politics that Kamala says that Biden could not have done himself. And unfortunately in addition, in foreign policy Biden is in fact 100% confirmed.

In conclusion, the shift of masses of votes is in fact entrusted only to the positive energy of Kamala, to the sympathy she does express, to the liveliness that characterizes her. But the big change stopped halfway through. And that is dangerous.

Biden’s strategic diplomatic provocation to beat Trump, absolutely extraordinary and deserving of the utmost consideration, to pass the “torch” of the baton to Kamala, had actually s to consist of two innovative elements. Not one.

1 The new person

2. The new political messages,

But to overturn Trump’s predictions of victory, absolutely both components must be used.

Considering decisive only the first element of the change of the person it is not sufficient for the reversal of positions – without integrating it with a profound renewal of the political message. It consolidates the electorate already positive for Biden in the best possible way, strengthening and increasing voters of its own field, but it is not able to affect Trump’s position because it is not accompanied by a renewal of the political message. Focusing only on the first element of change – change of person – is the result of a substantial error: not understanding that Biden’s negative gap with respect to Trump was not a consequence of the person, but actually depended on the political messages of the administration transmitted in the three years, and it was on the ground of the political message that it was necessary to work to strengthen the change of person in the most successful way. That didn’t happen.

Once the person changed, the political message had to change significantly. In a substantial and visible way. After the speech at the Dem convention, those who would have voted for Biden will vote Kamala, those who would have voted for Trump will continue to vote for Trump and those who were undecided, who then turn out to be decisive in the Swing States, will remain undecided. This is because there has been a flattening on Biden’s positions which is particularly evident – and negative – in foreign policy. Ukraine, Gaza, NATO, China. Practically everything as before.

Of course, in the next two months all this can be reworked. But radically new messages are needed. Betting for victory essentially on Kamala’s personality – excellent – could be a very high risk.

In reality, as suggested from the first articles in this newspaper, the same change of person to be really effective should be carried out in a more aggressive way. The slogan “Kamala President NOW” stands and indicates that Biden, in order to complete his strategy of victory over Trump, should resign as President by installing the first female American president!!!! A historical fact that alone would forever inscribe him in the elite of American presidents at the level of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy. And this change of “Torch” would be a powerful electoral effect. A decision that would take place within the more regular constitutional legal framework, and would leave intact the current political euilibrium that have already been shared by Kamala in the function of vice president.

Biden should make last historical decision. Kamala President NOW! it is Biden’s latest winning attack against Trump.