Bills of Iran's currency the Rial. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Says Released Assets To Be Used For Boosting National Currency

An official at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said that Iran’s assets released from South Korean banks will be used for improving the value of the national unit of currency ‘rial’. 

In a Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Manager of the Public Relations Department of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mostafa Ghamarivafa wrote that Iran’s foreign exchange resources released from South Korea are now in the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatar.

With the special emphasis of the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, all financial resources are considered as foreign exchange reserves (FOREX) of the bank and will be used for strengthening the value of the national currency, he stated.

He put the country’s currency resources released from South Korean banks at €5.573.492.000.

It is emphasized that all financial resources are the foreign exchange reserves (FOREX) of the Central Bank of Iran and will be used for the appreciation of ‘rials’ according to the national interests, Ghamarivafa added.

