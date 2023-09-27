Plenitude Inaugurates Its First 50 MW Photovoltaic Plant In Kazakhstan

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude (Eni) inaugurated Wednesday, with the attendance of the Governor of the Turkistan Region, Darkhan Satybaldy, the Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan, Marco Alberti and local authorities its first photovoltaic plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan, close to Shaulder village in the Turkistan Region. The facility, with a 50 MW installed capacity, further expands Plenitude’s international portfolio and its presence, through its subsidiary Arm Wind, in the Kazakhstan’s renewables sector.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: “The construction of the Shaulder photovoltaic farm represents the first important step for Plenitude in the solar energy sector in Kazakhstan. The plant will contribute to the development of Turkistan Region by making available to the local territory the most advanced technologies in this field. This project, which complements the two wind farms Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 inaugurated by the company in 2020 and 2022 respectively, will contribute to Kazakhstan’s ongoing energy transition process and carbon neutrality goals”.

The photovoltaic plant, spanning 100 hectares of land, will produce up to 90 GWh of electricity annually and will feature over 93,000 solar panels and an electrical substation. These components will be integrated into the local grid through a new overhead powerline extending for 7.5 kilometers.

Plenitude is Eni’s Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) integrating the production of energy from renewable sources, the sale of energy services and an extensive network of charging points for electric vehicles. The company has an installed capacity from renewables of 2.5 GW and aims to reach more than 7 GW installed by 2026 and exceed 15 GW by 2030. In Kazakhstan, Plenitude operates in the renewable energy sector through its subsidiary Arm Wind with a total operating capacity of about 150 MW.