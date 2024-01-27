The Latest Candidate Selection Process In Turkish Local Elections – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The main opposition party CHP has announced its candidate mayors for the local elections, but uncertainty continues in certain important districts. The fact that the candidate for the Adalar district has not yet been finalized, the mention of the inexperienced name for Ataşehir, and the absence of a candidate for the Çankaya district are notable. The inclusion of a young candidate, aged 30, for Çankaya has sparked debates.

Despite an unwanted candidate being identified in a survey conducted in Hatay, it is noteworthy that the CHP has not conducted surveys in important areas such as İzmir, Çankaya, Adalar, Ataşehir, Beşiktaş, and Kadıköy. This raises questions about how the central decision-making will be perceived by local voters.

It is thought that CHP voters may embark on different quests, especially in districts like Adalar, Kadıköy, and Çankaya, during the local elections. However, as uncertainty persists, there may be a certain level of dissatisfaction and concern among party members and voters.

The CHP’s strategy and candidate selection process for the local elections could lead to further debates within the party and in the public sphere in the coming period. The outcomes of this process will be significant for both the party and local administrations’ future.