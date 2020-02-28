ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, February 28, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Coronavirus diagnostic test kits from China. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Coronavirus diagnostic test kits from China. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Health World News 

China To Ship COVID-19 Test Kits To Iran

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran is going to receive a consignment of 20,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits from China, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi outlined the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to assist the hardworking Iranian healthcare and medical sector in the battle with the COVID-19.

“Immediately after the confirmation of outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also put the efforts to pursue the international dimensions of the issue, such as the supply of medical needs, on the agenda in company with the Health Ministry by setting up the Headquarters of the Fight against Coronavirus,” he said.

He said plans for receiving voluntary help from the friendly countries have been pursued and are being gradually finalized.

“The first consignment in this regard (the fight against COVID-19) has been provided by the Chinese government and Red Cross, which includes around 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other supplies, and will be delivered to the country tomorrow with a special flight of Mahan Air, according to the plans,” the spokesman added.

Mousavi praised the Chinese government and people for their generous help, adding that further details about the aid provided by China and the other friendly countries will be announced after finalization.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 22 and the total number of confirmed cases to 141.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.

At least 54 patients in Iran have recovered from the disease so far.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.