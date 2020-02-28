China To Ship COVID-19 Test Kits To Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran is going to receive a consignment of 20,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits from China, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi outlined the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to assist the hardworking Iranian healthcare and medical sector in the battle with the COVID-19.

“Immediately after the confirmation of outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also put the efforts to pursue the international dimensions of the issue, such as the supply of medical needs, on the agenda in company with the Health Ministry by setting up the Headquarters of the Fight against Coronavirus,” he said.

He said plans for receiving voluntary help from the friendly countries have been pursued and are being gradually finalized.

“The first consignment in this regard (the fight against COVID-19) has been provided by the Chinese government and Red Cross, which includes around 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other supplies, and will be delivered to the country tomorrow with a special flight of Mahan Air, according to the plans,” the spokesman added.

Mousavi praised the Chinese government and people for their generous help, adding that further details about the aid provided by China and the other friendly countries will be announced after finalization.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 22 and the total number of confirmed cases to 141.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.

At least 54 patients in Iran have recovered from the disease so far.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.