Brazil Reports Nearly 1 Million Probable Dengue Cases

Since the beginning of January, Brazil has reported 920,427 probable cases of dengue fever, with 184 confirmed deaths and 609 fatalities under investigation. The current dengue incidence rate in Brazil stands at 453.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel released on Tuesday (Feb. 27) by the Ministry of Health.

Among the probable cases, 55.3 percent are women and 44.7 percent are men. The 30 to 39 age group continues to have the highest number of dengue cases in the country, followed by the 40 to 49 age group and the 50 to 59 age group.

In terms of absolute numbers, Minas Gerais state leads with 311,333 probable cases, followed by São Paulo (161,397), the Federal District (98,169), and Paraná (94,361).

Regarding incidence rate, the Federal District comes first (3,484.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Minas Gerais (1,515.8), Acre (828.7), and Paraná (824.6).