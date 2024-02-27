Location of Ingushetia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

Location of Ingushetia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.
Ukrainian Parliament Recognizes Right Of Ingush People To Form An Independent State – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

On the 80th anniversary of Stalin’s deportation of the Chechens and Ingush, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada voted to recognize the right of the Ingush people to form an independent state, an action that the Committee on Ingush Independence said was the result of its lobbying effort.

The Ukrainian parliament called distribution of this text to all nations of the world (abn.org.ua/en/documents/today-ukraine-officially-recognized-the-right-of-the-ingush-people-to-create-an-independent-state/ and fortanga.org/2024/02/verhovnaya-rada-ukrainy-priznala-pravo-ingushskogo-naroda-na-sozdanie-nezavisimogo-gosudarstva/).

 This action follows the Verkhovna Rada’s declaration in October 2022 that Chechnya-Ichkeria is a temporarily occupied country and reflects the efforts of the Committee on Ingush Independence to secure an analogous declaration regarding its republic (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2023/12/ukraines-verkhovna-rada-set-to-condemn.html and https://t.me/ingcommittee/352).

Moscow can be counted on to either ignore or denounce this move as the latest effort by Ukraine and the West to threaten the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation especially because it almost certainly will lead more non-Russian republics to seek similar declarations (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2022/11/zelensky-orders-study-on-extending.html).

(For background on the Committee of Ingush Independence, see windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2023/03/creation-of-ingushetia-independence.htmlwindowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2023/09/committee-for-ingushetia-independence.html,windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2024/02/ingushetia-independence-movement.html and windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2023/02/emigre-founded-ingushetia-independence.html.)

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

