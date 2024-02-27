Ukrainian Parliament Recognizes Right Of Ingush People To Form An Independent State – OpEd

By Paul Goble

On the 80th anniversary of Stalin’s deportation of the Chechens and Ingush, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada voted to recognize the right of the Ingush people to form an independent state, an action that the Committee on Ingush Independence said was the result of its lobbying effort.

The Ukrainian parliament called distribution of this text to all nations of the world (abn.org.ua/en/documents/today-ukraine-officially-recognized-the-right-of-the-ingush-people-to-create-an-independent-state/ and fortanga.org/2024/02/verhovnaya-rada-ukrainy-priznala-pravo-ingushskogo-naroda-na-sozdanie-nezavisimogo-gosudarstva/).

This action follows the Verkhovna Rada’s declaration in October 2022 that Chechnya-Ichkeria is a temporarily occupied country and reflects the efforts of the Committee on Ingush Independence to secure an analogous declaration regarding its republic (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2023/12/ukraines-verkhovna-rada-set-to-condemn.html and https://t.me/ingcommittee/352).

Moscow can be counted on to either ignore or denounce this move as the latest effort by Ukraine and the West to threaten the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation especially because it almost certainly will lead more non-Russian republics to seek similar declarations (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2022/11/zelensky-orders-study-on-extending.html).

