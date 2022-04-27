Putin Targets Jehovah’s Witnesses Because He Assumes Few Will Come To Their Defense – OpEd
By Paul Goble
Over the past five years since Moscow outlawed the Jehovah’s Witness organizations in the Russian Federation, the Russian authorities have brought suit against its followers two times as often as they have against all other similarly outlawed religious denominations, Aleksandr Verkhovsky says.
It is not clear precisely why Vladimir Putin and his regime have it in for the Witnesses, the head of the SOVA monitoring and analytic center says. Some have suggested the size of the denomination threatens the Russian Orthodox Church, a close ally of the Kremlin. But Verkhovsky suggests Putin has another and more powerful motive.
The Kremlin leader may calculate that the Witnesses are a perfect target to send a broader message because they are sufficiently unpopular in many places that few are likely to be willing to come to their active defense. Thus, Putin can attack without fear of the adverse consequences he would suffer in the case of others (takiedela.ru/2022/04/svideteli-iegovi/).
The Witnesses do have a center in the US, Verkhovsky continues, but so do other denominations which have been banned in Russia. What makes them stand out, he suggests, is that they are “a large organization which doesn’t want to have anything to do with the authorities” besides registering and paying taxes. For the Kremlin, that makes them “suspicious.”
Verkhovsky is undoubtedly correct, and his argument should send a message to all other religious groups and those both in Russia and the West concerned about human rights: It is long past time to support the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia against Kremlin repression because they are truly on the front line.
If Putin sees there are real costs involved for moving against the Witnesses, he may back off and not attack others. But if he sees the current situation in which few speak out on the behalf of the Witnesses for whatever reason, he will continue to attack them and then attack the many others who are also on his target list and do so from a stronger position.
4 thoughts on “Putin Targets Jehovah’s Witnesses Because He Assumes Few Will Come To Their Defense – OpEd”
I read your article , I am one of Jehovah’s witnesses and see bible prophecy being fulfilled with the king of the north in the last days . Daniel 11:40 is being fulfilled right now . The king of the south pushed at Putin with oil sanctions , and he he is storming against him . Putin is going to due what he wants is also a prophecy being fulfilled. Prophecy in Ezekiel and Daniel are cross-referencing
“These things I command you, that you love one another. 18 If the world hates you, you know that it has hated me before it hated you. 19 If you were part of the world, the world would be fond of what is its own. Now because you are no part of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, for this reason the world hates you. 20 Keep in mind the word I said to you: A slave is not greater than his master. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have observed my word, they will also observe yours. 21 But they will do all these things against you on account of my name, because they do not know the One who sent me. –
Signed, Jesus.
Which countries or people looked to save Jesus, OR the Apostles when they were being attacked, till death? none.
As you said, if it were someone else? the world is fond of its own.
My very comment will bring attack, despite it being in the bible.
the implicative idea is, that the comment is not to include “witnesses”
Yet the truth remains, if these were 160 thousand catholics, or baptists or Jews, the story would be giant.
If you see that the world is indeed fond of you.. AND YOUR CHURCH.. AND POLITICAL LEADERS LOVE YOU AND WANT YOUR VOTE AND SUPPORT…what does that tell you? did Jesus lie? or no?
Putin may be violating the human rights of JWs but the JW organisation violates the human rights of current and former members. Under international human rights law the practice of shunning violates the right to adopt a new religion, or adopt non belief, without coercion. The threat of being shunned if such a choice is made, coerces a person to stay in the religion they no longer believe in, if they want to maintain contact with their jw family and friends. The organisationally mandated practice of shunning also violates the right to family and private life without interference. Governments are starting to tecognise the violations. Norway withdrew government funding from JWs this year because of human rights and children’s rights violations.