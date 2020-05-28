Indra Strengthens Spanish Air Defense System

By Eurasia Review

The Ministry of Defence has awarded Indra the tender for the IFF (identification, friend or foe) systems modernization for Lanza 3D radars used by the Aerial Surveillance Squadrons of the Spanish Air Force.

With this upgrade, the systems will comply with the most recent NATO interoperability standards, which will soon be mandatory for military aircraft and ground systems.

These are systems capable of interrogating an aircraft over 470 kilometers away to identify it and determine whether or not it is a threat.

The Spanish Air Force will have the following interrogation capabilities throughout the national territory: Mode 5 (encrypted), Mode S and ADS-B. All these identification methods will be incorporated into the different air command and control centers that protect Spanish air space and Europe’s southwestern flank within NATO.

The new equipment supplied by Indra will be set up for security accreditation and will be resistant to cyber attacks. They will offer reinforced protection for the data exchanged with civil air traffic control entities.

The contract has a duration of 3 and a half years, and comes with the associated logistic support in the Air Surveillance Squadrons (EVA, in Spanish) as well as in the Logistic Transmissions Center (CLOTRA, in Spanish). This ensures that the systems will be operational throughout their life cycle of at least 15 years.

Indra is one of the leading companies worldwide in the development of IFF systems that it has implemented in ground stations as well as in platforms of all types.

Indra is a leading company in radar development and one of the main suppliers for NATO. The company has won all the radar tenders awarded by the Alliance in the last five years and has delivered a total of more than 50 Lanza 3D radars to countries on all five continents. Its equipment has been extensively tested in all kinds of scenarios and environments. Indra is also experienced in the supply of complete air defence systems that protect the air space of several countries.