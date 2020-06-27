Saudi Border Guard: Three Iranian Boats Entering Territorial Waters Forced To Retreat
By Arab News
Warning shots were fired after three Iranian boats were spotted in Saudi waters on Thursday and refused to stop as asked by maritime border guard patrols.
The boats were seen as soon as they entered the waters and were given repeated warnings to stop.
The shots were fired when the boats refused to stop and this resulted in them being forced to turn back.
The spokesman for the Saudi Border Guard said that any violations would not be tolerated in the Kingdom’s waters.