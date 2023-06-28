Balochistan: Awakening The Economic Powerhouse Within – OpEd

By Ali Khan Bangash

Gwadar, once an underutilized port city, is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation that is propelling it into an economic powerhouse. This transformation is driven by strategic resource exploration initiatives that are reshaping the region’s economic landscape.

With the development of Gwadar Port, the establishment of Gwadar Free Zones, and the extraction and export of gold and copper from the Reko Diq mine, Gwadar is experiencing unprecedented growth and holding immense significance for the upliftment of Balochistan. At the heart of this economic growth is Gwadar Port, which has emerged as a vibrant international city with diverse communities. However, to ensure the active participation and equitable benefits for local stakeholders, it is crucial to establish appropriate legislation that safeguards their political rights. The completion of Gwadar Port is a major milestone, as it positions Gwadar as a key hub for regional trade and commerce due to its strategic location on the Arabian Sea.

The establishment of Gwadar Free Zones, including the North and South zones, is another pivotal factor in promoting trade, attracting foreign investment, and catalyzing export-oriented industries. These zones facilitate the seamless export of goods to foreign countries and provide services for the supply of trade articles and manufacturing items to local markets. This integration fosters a balanced socio-economic upliftment by creating employment opportunities and attracting a diverse range of industries to the region. A significant project associated with Gwadar Port is the extraction and export of gold and copper from the Reko Diq mine. This project, backed by a substantial $7 billion investment from Barrick Gold, a leading mining company, capitalizes on the mine’s vast copper-gold deposits, making it a valuable resource for economic growth. The phased investment approach ensures a sustainable socio-economic development trajectory for Balochistan, with $4 billion invested in the initial four years and an additional $3 billion over the subsequent six years.

To enhance the technical aspects of trade through Gwadar Port, the introduction of an e-Customs system is planned. This state-of-the-art technological infrastructure will streamline trade operations, improve efficiency, and foster seamless connectivity with international markets. The web-based One Customs (WeBOC) system will play a pivotal role in facilitating commercial activities at the port, thereby accelerating industrialization and enhancing logistic services.

Recognizing the importance of skill development, the federal government has prioritized providing improved opportunities for the youth of Balochistan, specifically in Gwadar, under the CPEC initiative. Vocational training centers have been established to equip the local population with modern education and technical skills. Gwadar places particular emphasis on technical training centers for precision mechanics, instrument technology, and die and mold methods. This strategic investment in skill development generates technical know-how, empowers the local workforce, and aligns it with the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

The implementation of resource exploration projects in Gwadar holds immense potential to transform the economic landscape of Balochistan by generating significant employment opportunities for its residents. The development of Gwadar Port and the establishment of Gwadar Free Zones act as magnets for both local and foreign investors, leading to the creation of diverse industries and businesses. Consequently, this expansion generates employment opportunities for the local population, reducing unemployment rates, and substantially improving their socio-economic conditions. The Gwadar Free Zones, in particular, play a crucial role in job creation by encouraging foreign direct investment and fostering the establishment of export-oriented industries such as manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. The presence of these industries provides employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers, empowering the local workforce and improving their standard of living.

In addition to the economic benefits, the planned resource exploration projects for Gwadar also aim to bring about social development and improved infrastructure in the region. The revenue generated from these projects can be strategically allocated for the construction and enhancement of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, roads, and utilities. This comprehensive approach uplifts the overall living standards of the local population, providing them with access to better education, healthcare, and transportation facilities. Investments in vocational training centers, such as the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute Gwadar and the Gwadar Institute of Technology, play a crucial role in equipping the youth with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the evolving job market. By providing them with technical education and training, these institutions empower the local workforce to secure better employment opportunities, reduce poverty, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

While pursuing economic growth and development, it is crucial to prioritize sustainable practices and minimize the negative impact on the environment. The planned resource exploration projects in Gwadar should take into account environmental considerations and adopt measures to protect the ecosystem and biodiversity of the region. Responsible mining practices, adherence to stringent environmental regulations, and the promotion of renewable energy sources can help mitigate potential environmental risks. Furthermore, active involvement of local communities in decision-making processes and their participation in environmental conservation efforts are essential. Engaging with environmental experts, implementing sustainable development practices, and conducting comprehensive environmental impact assessments will help strike a balance between economic progress and environmental preservation.