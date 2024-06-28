Veteran TTP Commanders Detained, Exposing TTP-BLA Nexus – OpEd

By Asma Khan Durrani

In a decisive operation, Pakistan’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies have successfully apprehended Nasrullah, alias Maulvi Mansoor, a key foreign commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This crucial arrest has not only disrupted ongoing terrorist activities but also exposed India’s malevolent role in funding and supporting terrorism within Pakistan. The swift and adept action of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and the military has demonstrated their unwavering commitment and exceptional capability in countering terrorism. This operation has also brought to light the alarming convergence of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and TTP, orchestrated by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In a significant intelligence operation, Pakistani forces have apprehended two notorious commanders of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Balochistan. The detained individuals, identified as Commanders Nasrullah and Idress, were reportedly in the advanced stages of planning high-profile attacks. This development comes in the context of a surge in TTP activity since 2021, marked by an increase in militant attacks across the region.

Commander Nasrullah, a prominent figure within the TTP who had been with the group for 16 years, was among those captured. His arrest is particularly notable due to the critical information he allegedly divulged during interrogation. Nasrullah reportedly claimed that the TTP has been receiving support from Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which, if true, could have significant implications for regional security dynamics and international relations.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as TTP, has been a persistent threat to Pakistan’s internal security, orchestrating numerous violent incidents over the years. Their activities had somewhat diminished for a period but have seen a marked resurgence since 2021, posing renewed challenges for Pakistani authorities. The capture of these commanders is seen as a major blow to the TTP’s operational capabilities and a crucial step towards stabilizing the volatile region of Balochistan.

The revelations of potential Afghan Taliban support to the TTP could complicate the geopolitical landscape, especially given the international community’s concerns over Afghanistan’s stability and its impact on neighboring countries. This intelligence coup by Pakistani forces underscores their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain national security amidst a complex and evolving threat environment.

Nasrullah’s capture was the result of a meticulously planned and executed operation. Known for his strategic role within the TTP, Nasrullah has been involved in numerous subversive activities under the TTP banner, initially aligning himself with the notorious Baitullah Mehsud. Following his escape to Afghanistan during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, Nasrullah continued to orchestrate attacks against Pakistan, targeting military posts in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, and along the Pak-Afghan border. His capture marks a significant blow to the operational capabilities of these terrorist groups.

Nasrullah’s statements post-arrest have exposed the sinister nexus between India’s RAW and terrorist organizations such as the TTP and BLA. He disclosed that RAW, with the full backing of the Afghan Taliban, has been instrumental in forging an alliance between the TTP and BLA, aiming to destabilize Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. According to Nasrullah, RAW’s objectives include disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aiming to derail Pakistan’s economic growth and strain its relations with China. Attacks on Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects are intended to create fear and instability, jeopardizing the entire initiative. Through kidnappings and orchestrated violence, RAW seeks to amplify the narrative of enforced disappearances and human rights abuses, thus tarnishing the image of Pakistani security forces.

Balochistan’s Home Minister, Ziaullah Langau, held a press conference in Quetta, where he unveiled the recorded confessions of Nasrullah. Langau unequivocally stated that RAW is the primary financier and supporter of banned outfits like TTP and BLA. These groups, driven by RAW’s funding, have been responsible for numerous terror attacks and kidnappings in Balochistan. Langau highlighted that TTP meetings with RAW agents took place at the Indian embassy in Kabul, facilitated by the Afghan government. He emphasized the duplicity of the TTP and BLA alliance, which, despite their ideological differences, collaborate under RAW’s directive to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

In his recorded statement, Nasrullah expressed profound regret for his past actions and association with TTP. He sought forgiveness from God and the people harmed by his so-called jihad. His revelations call upon the tribes and citizens to recognize the exploitation by TTP leaders, who use the guise of jihad to perpetrate violence while their own families remain untouched by the conflict.

The international community must acknowledge and act against India’s blatant interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs. The evidence presented by Nasrullah’s confessions and Minister Langau’s statements leaves no doubt about RAW’s involvement in funding and orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan. It is imperative to hold India accountable for its actions that threaten regional stability and peace. Pakistan’s resolve to combat terrorism remains steadfast. The arrest of Nasrullah is a significant step in dismantling terrorist networks and exposing the true sponsors behind these malicious activities. The global community must support Pakistan in its efforts to bring these perpetrators to justice and ensure a secure and prosperous future for the region.