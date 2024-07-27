Modi’s Visit To Russia: A Diplomatic Maneuver At Odds With Global Expectations – OpEd

By Manahil Jaffer

In a move that has sparked significant international debate and controversy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a historic visit to Russia, marking the first visit by a foreign leader to the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine.

This visit has garnered mixed reactions worldwide, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing his profound disappointment. On social media platform X, Zelensky labeled Modi’s visit “a huge disappointment,” calling it “a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow.” This article critically assesses the implications of Modi’s visit, particularly in the context of India’s apparent disregard for the Ukraine war and its potential ramifications for its strategic ally, the United States.

A Question of Loyalties

Modi’s visit to Russia comes at a time when the global geopolitical landscape is fraught with tensions and uncertainties. The Indian leader’s decision to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin without challenging his actions in Ukraine has raised eyebrows in many quarters. This move, seen as an endorsement of Putin’s regime, stands in stark contrast to the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine, both in terms of financial aid and diplomatic backing.

India’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its continued engagement with Moscow raises significant questions about its reliability as a strategic ally to the United States. The visit highlights a divergence in foreign policy priorities that could complicate the burgeoning partnership between India and the U.S., particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where both countries have vested interests in countering China’s influence.

The Strategic Calculus Behind Modi’s Visit

While Modi’s visit to Russia might seem perplexing to some, it reflects a calculated decision aimed at preserving India’s strategic interests. India and Russia have long shared a robust strategic and economic partnership, with Russia being a major supplier of defense equipment to India. The two countries have also cooperated extensively in areas such as energy, space, and nuclear technology.

However, this engagement comes at a cost. By choosing to reaffirm ties with Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict, India risks alienating its Western allies, particularly the United States. This diplomatic maneuver raises questions about India’s commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights, which form the bedrock of its relationship with the U.S.

Balancing Act or Strategic Ambiguity?

India’s attempt to balance its relationships with Russia and the United States is becoming increasingly untenable. The U.S. has invested heavily in supporting Ukraine, both financially and militarily, in its fight against Russian aggression. In this context, Modi’s visit to Moscow can be perceived as a tacit endorsement of Russia’s actions, undermining the global coalition against Putin’s regime.

The implications of this visit extend beyond the immediate context of the Ukraine conflict. For the United States, this raises a critical question: Can India be trusted as an all-out partner in the Indo-Pacific when its loyalties and friendships are spread across a wide spectrum of geopolitical interests? The U.S. has been courting India as a key ally in its efforts to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the region. However, India’s engagement with Russia complicates this narrative, introducing a layer of strategic ambiguity that could undermine joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

Economic Considerations Versus Ethical Stance

One of the driving factors behind Modi’s visit to Russia is undoubtedly economic. India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, and sustaining this growth requires stable and diversified energy sources. Russia, with its vast reserves of oil and natural gas, is a crucial partner in meeting India’s energy needs.

However, prioritizing economic considerations over an ethical stance on the Ukraine conflict raises serious questions about India’s foreign policy principles. The U.S. and its allies have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, aiming to isolate Putin’s regime economically and diplomatically. By engaging with Russia, India risks undermining these collective efforts and sending mixed signals about its commitment to a rules-based international order.

Navigating Global Expectations

Modi’s visit to Russia also highlights the challenges of navigating global expectations in an increasingly multipolar world. As the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Modi is expected to uphold democratic values and human rights. However, the realities of international politics often necessitate a more nuanced approach.

Critics argue that Modi’s engagement with Putin sends a message of tacit approval of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. This stance is particularly problematic for the United States, which has positioned itself as a staunch defender of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. Modi’s visit undermines this narrative and raises doubts about India’s alignment with Western democratic values.

Chietigj Bajpaee, a senior research fellow for South Asia at Chatham House, offers a compelling analysis of Modi’s visit. He suggests that “As the first state visit of his third term, Modi’s visit to Russia seeks to reassure Putin of the importance of the bilateral relationship at a time when India is deepening relations with the West.” Bajpaee’s insights underscore the strategic calculus behind Modi’s decision, emphasizing the importance of balancing relations with both Russia and Western countries.

However, Bajpaee’s analysis also highlights the broader implications of Modi’s visit for global geopolitics. By reinforcing ties with Russia, India positions itself in a precarious position, straddling a line between competing global powers. This positioning raises fundamental questions about India’s reliability as a strategic partner to the United States and its allies.

Modi’s visit to Russia is a testament to the complexities of contemporary international relations. While the decision to engage with Putin amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict has been met with criticism, it reflects a strategic calculus aimed at preserving India’s national interests. However, this visit also raises significant questions about India’s reliability as a strategic ally to the United States.

By reaffirming ties with Russia, India risks alienating its Western allies and complicating its role in the Indo-Pacific region. The success of this delicate balancing act will be crucial for India’s role in shaping the future of global geopolitics. As the world’s largest democracy, India faces the challenging task of upholding democratic values while pursuing pragmatic foreign policy objectives. Modi’s visit to Russia underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement and strategic autonomy, but it also highlights the inherent tensions and contradictions in India’s foreign policy.