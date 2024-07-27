Pakistan: Debunking The Myth Of Enforced Disappearances – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

The issue of missing persons in Pakistan has been a contentious and highly politicized topic, often used to malign the country’s law enforcement agencies. The perpetual propaganda surrounding enforced disappearances is largely ill-founded and divorced from ground realities. Contrary to the claims made by various human rights activists and hostile entities, many of the so-called missing persons have either gone into hiding for personal reasons, tribal feuds, or have left their homes to join terrorist organizations including the Afghanistan-based Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al Qaeda, ISIS/ISKP, and other foreign-based terrorist outfits.

In a sustained effort to address the issue of missing persons, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) formalized the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED), constituted by the Ministry of Interior on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on March 1, 2011. According to the latest statistics issued by CoIoED on January 1, 2023, out of a total of 9,203 reported cases of missing persons since March 2011, 7,001 cases (over 76%) have been traced, found, or disposed of. This significant resolution rate underscores the complex nature of the issue, which includes voluntary disappearances, personal enmities, and absconders, among others.

It is crucial to understand that the phenomenon of missing persons is not unique to Pakistan; it is a global issue affecting numerous countries, including developed nations. According to the US National Crime Information Centre (NCIC) report of 2021, over 521,705 cases of missing persons were reported in the United States. Similarly, the UK’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU) Data Report 2019/20 documented 325,171 cases during that period. In Germany, approximately 11,000 people were reported missing in 2018. In the regional context, India reported 347,524 cases of missing persons in 2018, while Iran has an estimated 50,000-60,000 missing persons.

Despite Pakistan’s involvement in the war against terrorism over the past two decades, the number of missing persons cases remains relatively low compared to global statistics. As of January 1, 2023, the Missing Persons Commission registered 9,203 cases, out of which 7,001 have been resolved, 977 are detained on terrorism charges, and 620 are in jail for criminal offenses. Additionally, 241 cases were found dead, and 1,383 cases did not fall within the purview of CoIoED.

Several important factors contribute to the issue of missing persons in Pakistan. Many terrorists killed in attacks within the country, such as suicide bombings, are not properly documented. Those who attack Pakistani posts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are often killed and buried on the Afghan side. Some madrassa students flee to Afghanistan, Syria, or Iraq to join militant groups without their parents’ knowledge, subsequently being categorized as missing persons.

A large number of displaced individuals from North and South Waziristan Districts are still living in refugee camps, complicating the tracking process. Individuals who crossed into Afghanistan have been captured by Coalition or Afghan Security Forces. Many individuals willingly disappear to avoid arrest by law enforcement agencies, often due to family feuds, economic difficulties, or domestic issues. The claim of thousands of missing Baloch individuals, propagated by certain human rights movements and liberal intelligentsia, lacks tangible evidence and appears to be politically motivated. Allegations of enforced disappearances by the Pakistan Army and ISI are largely fictitious. The overlooked fact is that many non-Baloch residents from other provinces have been targeted and killed by hostile intelligence agencies or their proxies in Balochistan.

Indian attempts to equate the situation in Balochistan with that of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are aimed at diverting attention from its own gross human rights violations. Many miscreants from Balochistan have taken refuge in Afghanistan or sought asylum in Europe, using the narrative of enforced disappearances to secure residency and citizenship in foreign countries.

On several occasions, individuals previously listed as missing have been found involved in terrorist activities. For instance, Hamal Fateh, involved in the attack on PC Hotel Gwadar by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), was identified among the dead terrorists but had been shown as a missing person on the BLA’s website. Similarly, Engineer Zaheer Baloch, claimed to be a missing person and presumed dead by security forces in a Ziarat operation, appeared on a TV channel narrating his ordeal following his arrest in Iran.

The disinformation propagated by anti-state elements and their proxies aims to create a wedge between the public and state institutions, mislead youth, and defame Pakistan internationally. To counter this, it is essential to bolster the legal framework and launch comprehensive national-level initiatives to safeguard Pakistan’s digital sovereignty. Strengthening the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED): The commission’s mandate should be expanded, and its resources increased to ensure thorough investigations and timely resolution of cases.

Educating the public about the complexities of the missing persons issue and dispelling myths through media campaigns can help reduce the impact of propaganda. Engaging with international bodies to develop cohesive strategies for addressing the issue of missing persons globally can provide Pakistan with the necessary support and validation of its efforts. Improving data collection and management systems to accurately track and document cases of missing persons can help in the effective resolution and transparency of the process. Updating and strengthening legal frameworks to address the root causes of voluntary disappearances, such as family feuds and economic hardships, can mitigate the issue.

The perpetual propaganda over missing persons in Pakistan is largely ill-founded and divorced from ground realities. Many of the so-called missing persons have either gone into hiding for personal reasons or joined terrorist organizations. The Government of Pakistan, through its Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, has made significant strides in resolving the majority of cases. However, continued efforts are required to address the remaining cases and dispel the myths surrounding this issue.

Understanding that the phenomenon of missing persons is a global issue affecting many countries, including developed nations, puts Pakistan’s situation into perspective. By strengthening legal frameworks, launching public awareness campaigns, and collaborating internationally, Pakistan can effectively counter the disinformation propagated by hostile entities and protect its citizens. Safeguarding Pakistan’s digital sovereignty and ensuring the integrity of its state institutions is paramount in the face of such challenges.