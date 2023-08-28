Macron On Karabakh: It’s No Longer Time For Diplomacy

By PanARMENIAN

French President Emmanuel macron has commented on the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), maintaining that “it’s not longer time for diplomacy.”

“Our diplomacy is clear but the time is not for diplomacy. I deplore it and I condemn it. We have always said that we are there for the sovereignty of the people,” Macron said, adding that the question of Nagorno-Karabakh is complicated.

“France condemned the 2020 war and organized several humanitarian operations. Today, we are doing everything so that an agreement allowing a lasting peace and the safety of peoples and cultures is found between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This peace treaty is a necessity, but it must comply with international law.”

Macron said, however, that he would be carefule when using the term “genocide” to describe the situation in Karabakh.

“We have a humanitarian situation which is not acceptable, especially for the Lachin corridor. France’s role is to maintain pressure on humanitarian access, and we are making efforts to achieve this. In particular, we continue to take all useful initiatives to ensure that food and medicine are sent and that free access to Nagorno-Karabakh is ensured.”

The French President added that Armenia itself is threatened as well.

Since December 12, 2022, the sole road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor – has been blocked by Azerbaijan. Baku tightened the blockade on June 15, 2023, banning emergency relief supplies that were carried out by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross through the sole road connecting Karabakh to Armenia and the outside world. The move aggravated the shortages of food, medicine and other essential items experienced by the region’s population. On August 15, Karabakh Human Rights Defender’s office reported the first case of death from starvation.