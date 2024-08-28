Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Situation In Gaza With Palestinian President

By Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Gaza with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said Tuesday.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the escalation in the war-torn territory.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s contentious support for the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, fulfill their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace.

Saudi and Palestinian senior officials attended the meeting.