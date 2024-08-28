The Tragedy Of August 25/26: A Night Of Terror – OpEd

By Ali Khan Bangash

On the night of August 25/26, 2024, Balochistan witnessed a series of coordinated terrorist attacks orchestrated by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a group notorious for its violent separatist agenda. This night of terror, which the BLA cynically dubbed “Operation Herof,” saw brutal assaults across various regions, including Quetta, Qalat, Mastung, Lasbela, Musa Khel/Loralai, and Makran.

The violence unleashed was nothing short of a massacre, as innocent civilians were ruthlessly murdered, goods-laden vehicles were torched, and the region was plunged into chaos. The BLA’s Majeed Brigade, notorious for its bloodlust, initiated the operation by setting up blockades on major highways, targeting unarmed civilians who were simply going about their lives. The terrorists intercepted traffic and, in a shocking display of inhumanity, executed innocent people in cold blood. These attacks were not just an assault on the people of Balochistan but an attack on peace, stability, and progress in the region.

The timing and targets of these attacks reveal a sinister agenda. Balochistan is a province on the brink of transformation, thanks to the numerous development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These projects promise to bring much-needed infrastructure, jobs, and economic growth to the region. However, the BLA and other separatist elements see these developments as a threat to their twisted cause. By targeting roads, highways, and other critical infrastructure, the BLA aims to push Balochistan back into the dark ages. Their actions are not about “liberation” or “rights,” as they claim, but about maintaining chaos and preventing the region from moving forward. The terrorists’ true objective is to sabotage progress, keeping Balochistan in a perpetual state of underdevelopment and poverty, thus ensuring the continuation of their violent insurgency.

The actions of the BLA on that tragic night have laid bare the hypocrisy of Baloch separatist movements like the Baloch National Movement (BNM) and the Baloch Youth Council (BYC). These groups have long positioned themselves as defenders of Baloch rights, accusing the Pakistani state of genocide and human rights violations. Yet, when the BLA—supposedly fighting for the same cause—brutally murders innocent Balochs and destroys their livelihoods, these so-called human rights champions fall silent. The massacre of 23 innocent passengers in Musa Khel/Loralai is a case in point. Where are the BNM and BYC now? Why aren’t they condemning this blatant act of terrorism? Their silence speaks volumes and exposes their true colors. These groups are not about protecting Baloch rights; they are about furthering their political agenda, even if it means condoning the murder of the very people they claim to represent.

In the aftermath of the attacks, a parallel battle unfolded on social media. Baloch separatists and anti-state anarchists launched a massive propaganda campaign, filled with false glorification of the terrorists, disinformation, and the circulation of old pictures and videos to mislead the public. This campaign was further amplified by Indian social media accounts, highlighting the clear support these terrorists receive from India. The propaganda was not just an attempt to misinform but also to sow discord and mistrust among the people of Balochistan. By portraying the state and armed forces as the enemy, these groups hope to destabilize the region further. However, the truth is undeniable: the real enemies of Balochistan’s peace and progress are the terrorists who kill innocent people and destroy infrastructure, not the state that is striving to bring development and prosperity to the region.

The human cost of these terrorist attacks is immeasurable. Families have lost loved ones, communities have been torn apart, and the region’s progress has been set back. Yet, the propaganda machine of the BLA and its allies continues to churn out lies and distortions, trying to turn public opinion against the state. This is not just an attack on Balochistan; it is an attack on truth and justice. The terrorists who were killed in these attacks will likely be listed as “missing persons” in future propaganda protests organized by the BYC and others. This cynical manipulation of facts shows just how low these groups are willing to go in their quest to undermine Pakistan. They care nothing for the truth or for the lives of ordinary Baloch people; their only goal is to further their violent agenda, regardless of the cost.

In light of these events, it is imperative that Pakistan takes a proactive stance in countering the hostile propaganda and disinformation spread by these hostile elements. The state must use all available channels—electronic media, print media, and social media—to expose the truth and ensure that the voices of the victims are heard. The people of Balochistan need to know that the state stands with them, that their pain is acknowledged, and that the terrorists will be brought to justice. Moreover, it is essential to highlight the role of external actors like India in fueling this violence. The international community must be made aware of the support these terrorists receive from across the border, and pressure must be applied to stop this state-sponsored terrorism.

The night of August 25/26, 2024, will be remembered as a dark chapter in Balochistan’s history. However, it is also a reminder of the resilience of the people of Balochistan and their unyielding desire for peace and progress. The terrorists may have caused destruction and death, but they cannot destroy the spirit of Balochistan. The province will rebuild, the people will recover, and together, with the support of the state and the armed forces, Balochistan will move forward towards a brighter future.